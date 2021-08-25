9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw nine new COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, a stark increase from recent weeks.
The new deaths, reported on Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 327, according to Catawba County Public Health. The week before, three deaths were reported and the week before that, there was one.
On Wednesday, 58 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to public health.
The county saw 398 new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 19 through Wednesday. The cases brought the county’s total to 21,068 cases.
As of Wednesday, 74,149 county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number accounts for about 46% of the county’s population, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, about 64% of the population has received at least one dose.
There have been 1,172,571 total COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. There are 3,503 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 14,212 have died.
Hospitalizations
Hospitals in the Catawba Valley region began releasing hospitalization information this week.
As of Wednesday, Catawba Valley Health System in Hickory was caring for 77 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, seven patients are vaccinated and the remaining are unvaccinated.
The hospital has 14 patients in the intensive care unit and 13 of those are on a ventilator. Two of the ICU patients on ventilators have been vaccinated.
In Lenoir, Caldwell UNC Health Care has 26 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and none are vaccinated. Four patients are in the ICU and two of those are on ventilators.
As of Monday, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Morganton had 31 hospitalized patients, five of whom are vaccinated. Twelve patients were in the ICU and four of them were on ventilators. One vaccinated person was on a ventilator in the ICU.
Frye Regional Medical Center is not releasing information on patient numbers.