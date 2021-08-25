9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw nine new COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, a stark increase from recent weeks.

The new deaths, reported on Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 327, according to Catawba County Public Health. The week before, three deaths were reported and the week before that, there was one.

On Wednesday, 58 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to public health.

The county saw 398 new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 19 through Wednesday. The cases brought the county’s total to 21,068 cases.

As of Wednesday, 74,149 county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number accounts for about 46% of the county’s population, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, about 64% of the population has received at least one dose.

There have been 1,172,571 total COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. There are 3,503 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 14,212 have died.

Hospitalizations

Hospitals in the Catawba Valley region began releasing hospitalization information this week.