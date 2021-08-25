 Skip to main content
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County
082121-hdr-news-masks-p1

Community health leaders are encouraging people to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD PHOTO-ILLUSTRATION

Catawba County saw nine new COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, a stark increase from recent weeks.

The new deaths, reported on Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 327, according to Catawba County Public Health. The week before, three deaths were reported and the week before that, there was one.

On Wednesday, 58 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to public health.

The county saw 398 new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 19 through Wednesday. The cases brought the county’s total to 21,068 cases.

As of Wednesday, 74,149 county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number accounts for about 46% of the county’s population, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, about 64% of the population has received at least one dose.

There have been 1,172,571 total COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. There are 3,503 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 14,212 have died.

Hospitalizations

Hospitals in the Catawba Valley region began releasing hospitalization information this week.

As of Wednesday, Catawba Valley Health System in Hickory was caring for 77 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, seven patients are vaccinated and the remaining are unvaccinated.

The hospital has 14 patients in the intensive care unit and 13 of those are on a ventilator. Two of the ICU patients on ventilators have been vaccinated.

In Lenoir, Caldwell UNC Health Care has 26 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and none are vaccinated. Four patients are in the ICU and two of those are on ventilators.

As of Monday, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Morganton had 31 hospitalized patients, five of whom are vaccinated. Twelve patients were in the ICU and four of them were on ventilators. One vaccinated person was on a ventilator in the ICU.

Frye Regional Medical Center is not releasing information on patient numbers.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

21,068 total cases

58 hospitalized

327 deaths

19,040 recovered

74,149 vaccinated

Burke County

12,080 total cases

35 hospitalized

182 deaths

10,916 recovered

36,958 vaccinated

Caldwell County

10,516 total cases

19 hospitalized

160 deaths

10,091 recovered

33,768 vaccinated

Alexander County

5,074 total cases

9 hospitalized

92 deaths

1,945 recovered

14,435 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,172,571 total cases

3,503 hospitalized

14,212 deaths

1,079,555 recovered

5,561,729 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Aug. 23. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

