9/11 memorial anniversary program planned

HICKORY — Join folks at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library or log in from home on Friday, Sept. 10, at noon to screen a virtual presentation from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The webinar will be held in the second-floor conference room and will feature the personal stories of first responders to the 9/11 attacks and their family members. It will be followed by a live chat with museum staff.

Hear the personal stories of first responders and 9/11 family members. They will be joined by Carlton Shelley II, West Point graduate and student at Emma E. Booker Elementary school where President Bush was informed of the attacks. Museum staff will be available after the presentation to answer questions.

Advance registration is required for this program. To register, call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.