89% of COVID-19 patients at CVMC not vaccinated

At Catawba Valley Medical Center, 57 of 64 COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated against the disease.

That's according to a new dashboard Catawba Valley Health System created to share information on COVID-19 patients the hospital is caring for.

The dashboard is aimed at giving the community a better idea of the COVID-19 patient caseload the hospital is facing, CVHS Corporate Communications and Marketing Director Matt Webber said.

Before Monday, the only statistic regularly released publicly was the number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, published by Catawba County Public Health weekly. The community is often not getting the full picture because the hospitals are caring for people who live in other counties as well, Webber said.

On Aug. 18 there were 61 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to public health. As of Monday, CVHS alone is caring for 64 total patients.

The new dashboard released by the hospital also includes information on the COVID-19 vaccination status of patients. Of CVHS’ 64 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Monday, seven are vaccinated. The remaining, 89 percent of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.