88 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered

Catawba County saw 32 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has reported 3,436 total laboratory-confirmed cases as of Wednesday. The number of people considered recovered was updated on Wednesday to 3,043 — 88.5 percent of all cases. The remaining cases have not met the requirements to be considered recovered by the health department.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus rose to 31 on Wednesday. There have been 57 county resident deaths.

There have been 30,191 COVID-19 tests on county residents and 11.4 percent were positive. Over the past two weeks, an average of 6.6 percent of the tests were positive for county residents, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide the two-week average is 6.4 percent.

North Carolina saw 1,711 new cases on Wednesday, putting the state total at 222,969, according to NCDHHS.

There are 1,028 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,693 people have died.