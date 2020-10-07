 Skip to main content
88 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered
88 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered

  • Updated
Catawba County saw 32 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has reported 3,436 total laboratory-confirmed cases as of Wednesday. The number of people considered recovered was updated on Wednesday to 3,043 — 88.5 percent of all cases. The remaining cases have not met the requirements to be considered recovered by the health department.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus rose to 31 on Wednesday. There have been 57 county resident deaths.

There have been 30,191 COVID-19 tests on county residents and 11.4 percent were positive. Over the past two weeks, an average of 6.6 percent of the tests were positive for county residents, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide the two-week average is 6.4 percent.

North Carolina saw 1,711 new cases on Wednesday, putting the state total at 222,969, according to NCDHHS.

There are 1,028 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,693 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

32 new cases

3,436 total cases

31 patients hospitalized

57 total deaths

3,043 people recovered

Burke County

30 new cases

2,554 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

48 total deaths

2,172 people recovered

Caldwell County

10 new cases

1,834 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,112 people recovered

Alexander County

7 new cases

550 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

479 people recovered

North Carolina

1,711 new cases

222,969 total cases

1,028 patients hospitalized

3,693 total deaths

192,644 people recovered

Caldwell and Burke counties data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

