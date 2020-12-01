872-acre Sherrills Ford rezoning rejected by planning board

A rezoning request for a 1,774-home development in Sherrills Ford was rejected by the Catawba County Planning Board after dissent from the community.
The developer, Prestige Corporate Development LLC of Cornelius, applied to rezone 872 acres between Molly Backbone Road and Hopewell Church Road to allow for higher density of development. The rezoning would change the land from lower-density zoning to a Planned Development Conditional District to allow for more homes to be built.
At Monday’s meeting, after 15 people spoke during the public hearing — three in favor and 12 against — the planning board voted 5-2 against the rezoning. No specific reason was given, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said. The recommendation to reject the zoning change will be passed on to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.
The plan for the development shows a sprawling web of houses and townhomes. With the homes clustered together, the plan left 458 acres undeveloped, according to design submitted by the developer. A portion of the land is under a conservation easement and cannot be developed.
The county would have to alter a 2007 agreement to allow the development.
The master plan for the Laurelbrook development, as it was named, showed an area for active adult senior living, traditional neighborhoods and townhomes. The plan shows areas for parks, community centers, playgrounds, trails and other amenities.
Under the proposed agreement between the county and the developers, the development would have a maximum of 1,744 residential units — two units per acre. No more than 300 of the units could be townhomes.
The agreement laid out a timeline in which 436 units would be built or started within five years, 872 units in 10 years, 1,308 in 15 years and 1,744 in 20 years.
The developer also would be responsible for any transportation needs from the traffic impact of the development as required by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
A website started by the community, SaveSherrillsFord.org, argued against the rezoning for the development. Ron Natalie, the founder of the website, wrote that there is enough space for a development under the current zoning. Natalie also argued that the development is not in line with the Sherrills Ford Small Area Plan, which recommends high-density development only along large corridors.
Cathy Weaver, who lives on land next to the proposed development, said she had no problem with some development but felt the conservation easement land should not count toward the overall acreage, which allows for more homes to be built on the rest of the land, increasing the density.
Weaver was a member of the committee that helped make the Sherrills Ford Small Area plan, she said. They found that the community wanted to ensure open and protected spaces and concentrate development along heavily trafficked roads, she said.
“The overwhelming feedback from the community was that we wanted open space preservation and farmland preservation,” Weaver said.
She was pleased to see the community response to the proposed rezoning, and the planning board rejection.
The Catawba County planning staff recommended the planning board vote to recommend the rezoning to the county board in a memo to the board.
The rezoning will go to the board of commissioners for another public hearing and they will make the final decision.
