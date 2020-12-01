872-acre Sherrills Ford rezoning rejected by planning board

Under the proposed agreement between the county and the developers, the development would have a maximum of 1,744 residential units — two units per acre. No more than 300 of the units could be townhomes.

The agreement laid out a timeline in which 436 units would be built or started within five years, 872 units in 10 years, 1,308 in 15 years and 1,744 in 20 years.

The developer also would be responsible for any transportation needs from the traffic impact of the development as required by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A website started by the community, SaveSherrillsFord.org, argued against the rezoning for the development. Ron Natalie, the founder of the website, wrote that there is enough space for a development under the current zoning. Natalie also argued that the development is not in line with the Sherrills Ford Small Area Plan, which recommends high-density development only along large corridors.

Cathy Weaver, who lives on land next to the proposed development, said she had no problem with some development but felt the conservation easement land should not count toward the overall acreage, which allows for more homes to be built on the rest of the land, increasing the density.