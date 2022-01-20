86-year-old man dies after being hit by a car in Conover on Wednesday

An 86-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Section House Road near 1st Street W in Conover on Wednesday.

First Street West becomes Tate Boulevard as it winds into Hickory.

A 2012 Volkswagen, driven by Jamie Cline of Hickory, was traveling south on Section House Road and struck Raymond Putman Jr., 86, of Conover, according to a news release from the Conover Police Department. Putman was in the road when he was hit by the vehicle.

Putman was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center and then flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he died, according to police.

The crash is under investigation. Police say weather and speed were not factors in the collision.

