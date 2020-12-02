85 percent of COVID-19 cases recovered

DHL is among the shippers gearing up to transport virus vaccines within the U.S. as soon as they are approved for distribution. FedEx and United Airlines Cargo are also prepping their U.S. facilities to receive COVID-19 vaccines expected this month.

Catawba County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Health Department.

There have been 7,278 cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 6,150 of those cases are estimated to be recovered — 84.5 percent.

There are 62 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 100 have died.

There have been 47,542 tests for COVID-19 done for Catawba County residents in total, according to public health reports.

Over the past two weeks, an average of 10.2 percent of tests completed on Catawba County residents were positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, there were 4,199 new cases reported on Wednesday, putting the state total at 371,594, according to NCDHHS.

There are 2,039 people hospitalized with the virus and 5,366 people have died.