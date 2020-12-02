 Skip to main content
85 percent of COVID-19 cases recovered
CATAWBA COUNTY

85 percent of COVID-19 cases recovered

Catawba County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Health Department.

There have been 7,278 cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 6,150 of those cases are estimated to be recovered — 84.5 percent.

There are 62 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 100 have died.

There have been 47,542 tests for COVID-19 done for Catawba County residents in total, according to public health reports.

Over the past two weeks, an average of 10.2 percent of tests completed on Catawba County residents were positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, there were 4,199 new cases reported on Wednesday, putting the state total at 371,594, according to NCDHHS.

There are 2,039 people hospitalized with the virus and 5,366 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

63 new cases

7,278 total cases

62 hospitalized

100 deaths

6,150 recovered

Burke County

66 cases

4,310 total cases

12 hospitalized

67 deaths

3,376 recovered

Caldwell County

76 new cases

3,647 total cases

28 hospitalized

50 deaths

2,211 recovered

Alexander County

16 new cases

1,679 total cases

25 hospitalized

19 deaths

1,444 recovered

North Carolina

4,199 new cases

371,594 total cases

2,039 hospitalized

5,366 deaths

315,979 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Tuesday.

