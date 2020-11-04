 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
84 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered
0 comments
alert top story

84 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw 49 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, putting the county’s total at 4,880 cases.

The number of county residents who contracted the virus and are now considered recovered is 4,130, according to Catawba County Public Health, which updates the estimate weekly on Wednesdays. The update puts the county with 84.6 percent of cases recovered. The remaining cases have not met criteria to be considered recovered.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus shrank to 44 on Wednesday. There have been 67 coronavirus-related deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the last two weeks, an average of 9.8 percent of COVID-19 tests completed on Catawba County residents were positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 37,854 total tests done since the pandemic began.

Alexander County’s two-week average percent positive was 15.5 percent on Wednesday, according to NCDHHS. Burke County had a 4.1 percent average and Caldwell County has a 10.9 average percent positive. On Wednesday, the state’s 14-day average testing positivity rate was 6.5 percent.

Statewide there were 2,425 new cases on Wednesday, putting North Carolina’s total at 282,802 cases. There are 1,186 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,507 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

49 new cases

4,880 total cases

44 patients hospitalized

67 total deaths

4,130 people recovered

Caldwell County

26 new cases

2,678 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

32 total deaths

1,752 people recovered

Burke County

24 new cases

3,197 total cases

6 patients hospitalized

61 total deaths

2,664 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

973 total cases

23 patients hospitalized

10 total deaths

786 people recovered

North Carolina

2,425 new cases

282,802 total cases

1,186 patients hospitalized

4,507 total deaths

246,318 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert