84% of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered

Catawba County saw 49 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, putting the county’s total at 4,880 cases.

The number of county residents who contracted the virus and are now considered recovered is 4,130, according to Catawba County Public Health, which updates the estimate weekly on Wednesdays. The update puts the county with 84.6% of cases recovered. The remaining cases have not met criteria to be considered recovered.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus shrank to 44 on Wednesday. There have been 67 coronavirus-related deaths.

In the last two weeks, an average of 9.8% of COVID-19 tests completed on Catawba County residents were positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 37,854 total tests done since the pandemic began.

Alexander County’s two-week average percent positive was 15.5% Wednesday, according to NCDHHS. Burke County had a 4.1% average and Caldwell County has a 10.9 average percent positive. On Wednesday, the state’s 14-day average testing positivity rate was 6.5%.

Statewide there were 2,425 new cases on Wednesday, putting North Carolina’s total at 282,802 cases. There are 1,186 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,507 people have died.