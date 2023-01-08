$$820K bridge will guide pedestrians, cyclists over Hwy. 321 in Hickory; no date set for placement

Editor's Note

Late Friday afternoon, the City of Hickory sent out a release noting a section of U.S. Highway 321 will be closed for about 8 hours starting on Jan. 14 at 9 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged, the release said, to use Clement Boulevard NW and Old Lenoir Road to avoid the closed road.

The release makes no reference to the placement of the pedestrian bridge over Hwy. 321 but the work is in the same general area as the bridge.

The city did not reference the Jan. 14 closing when asked about the pedestrian bridge timeline this week.