$$820K bridge will guide pedestrians, cyclists over Hwy. 321 in Hickory; no date set for placement

The pedestrian bridge that will span U.S. Highway 321 has been brought to the work site, though it is not clear when the bridge will be placed over the highway.
Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said contractor Neill Grading & Construction Co. had not set a time for installation. U.S. Highway 321 will be closed for the work when it does occur and the public will be given notice of the closing and detours will be put in place, Killian said.
The bridge is part of the Aviation Walk, one of the new enhanced walking and biking sidewalks being built throughout Hickory that includes City Walk. The Hickory City Council awarded the $20.8 million contract for the walkway to Neill Grading in June 2021.
Hickory received a $17 million grant in 2018 to help fund the cost of the pedestrian bridge and Aviation Walk.
The 321 pedestrian bridge itself cost $820,000, Killian said. The structure is an arch bridge with the word “Hickory” displayed on each side in white lettering. Designers took into account the anticipated widening of U.S. Highway 321 in their plans.
The Aviation Walk will connect the east and west sides of the highway via the pedestrian bridge. Destinations along the walkway include L.P. Frans Stadium and the Hickory Regional Airport.
Killian said the city currently expects the Aviation Walk will be complete by October.
Hickory Councilwoman Jill Patton said the bridge will serve as an attention piece that will draw people into the city.
“People that normally would just drive straight on up through to the mountains will take another look at Hickory and say, ‘Ah, what is that?’ and hopefully take the time then to go across the pedestrian bridge, visit the Aviation Museum, visit the ballfield and find their way downtown,” Patton said.
Councilman Tony Wood noted the significance of creating a safe way to get across the heavily trafficked highway without using a motor vehicle.
“I think the biggest part of it is the connectivity, pedestrian and cycle connectivity to that part of town on the west side of 321,” Wood said. “As of right now, I mean, there is connectivity but it’s cars, and to be able to connect these two portions of town on both sides of 321 is huge.”
Neill Grading, the contractor for the Aviation Walk, is among the companies currently facing a lawsuit from the city of Hickory over the collapse of the city’s large wooden arches in 2022.
The city’s lawsuit alleges the company was negligent and breached contractual obligations with regard to the arches, claims the company has denied.
Patton said she does not see any issue with the city continuing its professional relationship with the company before declining to comment further on the matter.
Regarding the company’s work with the city, Wood said: “I have no concern. I have all the confidence in Neill Grading.”
Dane Construction, a subcontractor named in the city’s arches lawsuit, is also involved with the pedestrian bridge project. Like Neill, Dane has denied responsibility in the arch collapse.