81 new COVID cases reported in Catawba County Friday; county crosses 5,000 confirmed mark
CATAWBA COUNTY

81 new COVID cases reported in Catawba County Friday; county crosses 5,000 confirmed mark

Catawba County reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county past 5,000.

The number of new daily cases released Friday was less than the record-breaking 106 new cases on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths stood at 69 Friday, and 49 people were hospitalized with the virus.

The county has completed more than 37,800 tests, received a little more than 33,000 negative results and 4,130 people have recovered.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said state officials will make an announcement next week about the future of COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Phase 3 restrictions are currently set to expire on Friday. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

County and State Breakdown

Catawba County

»81 new cases

»5,067 total cases

»49 hospitalized

»69 deaths

»4,130 recovered

Burke County

»30 news cases

»3,251 total cases

»10 hospitalized

»63 deaths

»2,703 recovered

Caldwell County

»19 new cases

»2,727 total cases

»20 hospitalized

»33 deaths

»1,805 recovered

Alexander County

»155 quarantined

»1,008 total cases

»21 hospitalized

»12 deaths

»820 recovered

North Carolina

»2,908 new cases

»288,569 total cases

»1,161 hospitalized

»4,582 deaths

»246,318 recovered

