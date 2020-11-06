81 new COVID cases reported in Catawba County Friday; county crosses 5,000 confirmed mark

Catawba County reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county past 5,000.

The number of new daily cases released Friday was less than the record-breaking 106 new cases on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths stood at 69 Friday, and 49 people were hospitalized with the virus.

The county has completed more than 37,800 tests, received a little more than 33,000 negative results and 4,130 people have recovered.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said state officials will make an announcement next week about the future of COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Phase 3 restrictions are currently set to expire on Friday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

