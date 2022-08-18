’80s concert, yoga and more

1980s music takeover in Valdese

Get ready for the ultimate 1980s party as Cassette Rewind takes the stage Friday at 7 p.m. Performing all your favorite ’80s tunes, Cassette Rewind will take concert attendees back to the carefree days of the past, when hair was bigger than life and neon was all the rage.

The show is one of three remaining concerts for the Family Friday Nights summer season. Concerts are free and take place every Friday night in Valdese until Labor Day weekend. Bring a chair and join the party on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.

Concessions will be provided by the Valdese Rotary Club. Enjoy fresh popcorn, snow cones, nachos, candy, cold drinks, ice cream and chips while you listen to the music.

Concert attendees are also encouraged to grab food from one of many restaurants in downtown Valdese. Families enjoy picking up takeout, spreading out a blanket for a picnic and enjoying lawn games such as cornhole, Frisbee and Connect Four.

Saturday morning yoga at library

Head over to the library for a relaxing morning of free yoga with Hickory Community Yoga and Wellness on Saturday at 9 a.m.. This is an all-level, beginner-friendly yoga class on the SALT Block lawn in front of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Bring your own mat or a towel and plenty of water.

For information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.

Take a stroll through downtown Hickory

The Hickory Downtown Development Association is excited to announce the inaugural City Walk Summer Stroll on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Start your stroll at the Elks Club, 356 Main Ave. NW, and follow the City Walk to St. Andrews Church, 629 Eighth St. NE.

Along the way, you can enjoy arts, crafts, music, food trucks, games, Lenoir-Rhyne football players, face painting and much more.