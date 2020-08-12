You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
80 percent of 2,205 COVID-19 cases recovered in Catawba County
0 comments
alert top story

80 percent of 2,205 COVID-19 cases recovered in Catawba County

Only $5 for 5 months

There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

In total, the county has seen 2,205 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Wednesday, the county estimated another 93 people have recovered from the virus. The new estimate means about 80 percent of the county’s cases are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met criteria to be considered recovered.

Catawba County saw a new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, putting the number of county residents who have died at 31. The latest death was a person in their 90s who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The death is not related to a long-term living outbreak.

There are 17 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to public health.

At least 18,170 COVID-19 tests have been done in Catawba County and 11.9 percent were positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest data from public health updated Wednesday.

The average percent positive for the past two weeks is lower, with 8 percent of tests returning positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state average for the past two weeks is 6 percent. Caldwell County saw a 6-percent average for the past two weeks and Burke County saw 7 percent.

Statewide there were 1,166 new cases reported on Wednesday, according to NCDHHS. The new cases put the state's total at 139,061.

There are 1,062 people hospitalized with the virus and NCDHHS has reported 2,249 COVID-19 deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

20 new cases

2,205 total cases

17 patients hospitalized

31 total deaths

1,772 people recovered

Burke County

15 new cases

1,789 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

1,426 people recovered

Caldwell County

4 new cases

1,231 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

16 total deaths

673 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

302 total cases

5 patient hospitalized

2 total deaths

253 people recovered

North Carolina

1,166 new cases

139,061 total cases

1,062 patients hospitalized

2,249 total deaths

116,969 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County was last updated on Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert