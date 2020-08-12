80 percent of 2,205 COVID-19 cases recovered in Catawba County

There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

In total, the county has seen 2,205 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Wednesday, the county estimated another 93 people have recovered from the virus. The new estimate means about 80 percent of the county’s cases are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met criteria to be considered recovered.

Catawba County saw a new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, putting the number of county residents who have died at 31. The latest death was a person in their 90s who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The death is not related to a long-term living outbreak.

There are 17 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to public health.

At least 18,170 COVID-19 tests have been done in Catawba County and 11.9 percent were positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest data from public health updated Wednesday.

The average percent positive for the past two weeks is lower, with 8 percent of tests returning positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.