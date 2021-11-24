8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw eight new COVID-19 deaths and 182 new cases over seven days.
The new deaths put the county’s total at 448 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases, reported from Nov. 18 through Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 26,041.
Support Local Journalism
Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 19 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday. Fifteen of those patients were unvaccinated. Four patients were in the intensive care unit and three were on ventilators.
About 53% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, 61% of people have received one or more doses.
There have been 1,524,078 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 18,676 people have died. There are 1,113 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.
Want the vaccine?
To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.
Just The Facts
Catawba County
26,041 total cases
20 hospitalized
448 deaths
19,040 recovered
85,034 vaccinated
Burke County
16,422 total cases
12 hospitalized
274 deaths
16,063 recovered
42,382 vaccinated
Caldwell County
15,962 total cases
6 hospitalized
217 deaths
15,592 recovered
38,926 vaccinated
Alexander County
6,702 total cases
7 hospitalized
125 deaths
1,945 recovered
16,245 vaccinated
North Carolina
1,524,078 total cases
1,113 hospitalized
18,676 deaths
1,477,280 recovered
6,392,558 vaccinated
All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Virginia Annable
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.