8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County
Catawba County saw eight new COVID-19 deaths and 182 new cases over seven days.

The new deaths put the county’s total at 448 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases, reported from Nov. 18 through Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 26,041.

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 19 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday. Fifteen of those patients were unvaccinated. Four patients were in the intensive care unit and three were on ventilators.

About 53% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 61% of people have received one or more doses.

There have been 1,524,078 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 18,676 people have died. There are 1,113 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

26,041 total cases

20 hospitalized

448 deaths

19,040 recovered

85,034 vaccinated

Burke County

16,422 total cases

12 hospitalized

274 deaths

16,063 recovered

42,382 vaccinated

Caldwell County

15,962 total cases

6 hospitalized

217 deaths

15,592 recovered

38,926 vaccinated

Alexander County

6,702 total cases

7 hospitalized

125 deaths

1,945 recovered

16,245 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,524,078 total cases

1,113 hospitalized

18,676 deaths

1,477,280 recovered

6,392,558 vaccinated

All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

