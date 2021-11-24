8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw eight new COVID-19 deaths and 182 new cases over seven days.

The new deaths put the county’s total at 448 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases, reported from Nov. 18 through Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 26,041.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 19 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday. Fifteen of those patients were unvaccinated. Four patients were in the intensive care unit and three were on ventilators.

About 53% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 61% of people have received one or more doses.

There have been 1,524,078 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 18,676 people have died. There are 1,113 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.