8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Friday.

The new deaths brought the county total to 192, according to Catawba County Public Health. There have been 27 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the past seven days in Catawba County.

The latest deaths included one person in their 50s who was not hospitalized, a person in their 60s who was hospitalized, three people in their 70s, two of which were hospitalized and three people in their 80s, two of which were hospitalized. Five of the deaths were related to a congregate care facility, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

Catawba County reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county total to 12,730 cases.

There are 112 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Statewide, North Carolina saw another day with an increase of over 10,000 cases, with 10,028 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 3,960 people hospitalized with the virus and 7,328 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

170 new cases

12,730 total cases

112 hospitalized

192 deaths

10,702 recovered

2,150 vaccinated

Burke County

156 new cases

7,070 total cases

31 hospitalized

88 deaths

5,429 recovered

997 vaccinated

Caldwell County

124 new cases

6,664 total cases

60 hospitalized

80 deaths

3,084 recovered

817 vaccinated

Alexander County

43 new cases

2,889 total cases

19 hospitalized

31 deaths

1,945 recovered

319 vaccinated

North Carolina

10,028 new cases

602,774 total cases

3,960 hospitalized

7,328 deaths

487,090 recovered

109,799 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Thursday.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health. Call 828-695-6650 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments with Catawba Valley Health System are available at 828-326-3993.

