8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Friday.

The new deaths brought the county total to 192, according to Catawba County Public Health. There have been 27 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the past seven days in Catawba County.

The latest deaths included one person in their 50s who was not hospitalized, a person in their 60s who was hospitalized, three people in their 70s, two of which were hospitalized and three people in their 80s, two of which were hospitalized. Five of the deaths were related to a congregate care facility, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county total to 12,730 cases.

There are 112 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Statewide, North Carolina saw another day with an increase of over 10,000 cases, with 10,028 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 3,960 people hospitalized with the virus and 7,328 people have died.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.