 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County
0 comments
alert featured
CATAWBA COUNTY

8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Catawba County on Friday.

The new deaths put the county total at 242 deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county reported 113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county total to 15,402 cases. About 90 percent of cases are considered recovered.

There are 107 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, 6,959 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, putting North Carolina’s total at 746,459, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 3,048 people hospitalized with the virus and 9,157 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

113 new cases

15,402 total cases

107 hospitalized

242 deaths

13,882 recovered

11,985 vaccinated

Burke County

105 new cases

8,515 total cases

15 hospitalized

115 deaths

7,218 recovered

6,431 vaccinated

Caldwell County

38 new cases

7,903 total cases

34 hospitalized

113 deaths

3,872 recovered

8,196 vaccinated

Alexander County

18 new cases

3,473 total cases

13 hospitalized

65 deaths

1,945 recovered

2,456 vaccinated

North Carolina

6,959 new cases

746,459 total cases

3,048 hospitalized

9,157 deaths

635,543 recovered

787,867 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Thursday.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health. Call 828-695-6650 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit www.CatawbaVaccine.org.

Appointments with Catawba Valley Health System are available at 828-326-3993.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert