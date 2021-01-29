8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Catawba County on Friday.

The new deaths put the county total at 242 deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county reported 113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county total to 15,402 cases. About 90 percent of cases are considered recovered.

There are 107 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, 6,959 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, putting North Carolina’s total at 746,459, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 3,048 people hospitalized with the virus and 9,157 people have died.