8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County; cluster closes Burke school

A school in Burke County is closed for in-person learning because of a COVID-19 cluster.

Hildebran Elementary School moved to all online instruction as of Wednesday, according to a press release from Burke County Public Schools.

There are at least five cases connected to spread at the school.

Classes will stay online through Monday, Dec. 21. There will be no activity at the school during the closure, the release said.

The school is working with the health department to notify staff and parents if they or their child had a close contact with a confirmed case.

Hildebran Elementary students will still get meals during remote learning. Free meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Burke Middle School bus parking lot on Thursday, Dec. 10, and again on Thursday, Dec. 17. Students do not have to be present to receive the meals.

Burke County Public Schools have reported a total of 298 cases in students and staff since Sept. 7, as of Dec. 6, according to the county dashboard.