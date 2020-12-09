8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County; cluster closes Burke school

A school in Burke County is closed for in-person learning because of a COVID-19 cluster.
Hildebran Elementary School moved to all online instruction as of Wednesday, according to a press release from Burke County Public Schools.
There are at least five cases connected to spread at the school.
Classes will stay online through Monday, Dec. 21. There will be no activity at the school during the closure, the release said.
The school is working with the health department to notify staff and parents if they or their child had a close contact with a confirmed case.
Hildebran Elementary students will still get meals during remote learning. Free meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Burke Middle School bus parking lot on Thursday, Dec. 10, and again on Thursday, Dec. 17. Students do not have to be present to receive the meals.
Burke County Public Schools have reported a total of 298 cases in students and staff since Sept. 7, as of Dec. 6, according to the county dashboard.
In Catawba County, the two school clusters identified at Maiden High School and Shuford Elementary School have not grown. Each has six cases connected to the clusters, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday update.
Catawba County reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county total at 8,466. There are 80 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
The county reported eight new deaths on Wednesday, putting the county total at 114.
Statewide there were 6,495 new cases reported on Wednesday, putting the state total at 410,527 cases, according to NCDHHS.
There are 2,440 people hospitalized with the virus and 5,661 people have died.
