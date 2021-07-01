8 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

Catawba County saw about six new COVID-19 cases per day over seven days, through Wednesday.

Catawba County saw 45 new cases reported from June 24 through Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The county has seen a total of 19,447 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 19,040 are considered recovered.

There were eight county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to public health.

No new deaths were reported in the seven-day period. There have been 314 residents who have died from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the county began reporting new cases, deaths and hospitalizations once a week. That report is released each Wednesday.

There are 66,040 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,633 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Two county residents are hospitalized with the virus and 154 have died.