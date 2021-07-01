8 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

Catawba County saw about six new COVID-19 cases per day over seven days, through Wednesday.
Catawba County saw 45 new cases reported from June 24 through Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The county has seen a total of 19,447 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 19,040 are considered recovered.
There were eight county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to public health.
No new deaths were reported in the seven-day period. There have been 314 residents who have died from COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the county began reporting new cases, deaths and hospitalizations once a week. That report is released each Wednesday.
There are 66,040 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,633 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Two county residents are hospitalized with the virus and 154 have died.
Burke County has seen 10,423 total coronavirus cases, according to the Burke County Health Department. There are no county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday and 169 have died.