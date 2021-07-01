 Skip to main content
8 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19
top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

8 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

  • Updated
Catawba County saw about six new COVID-19 cases per day over seven days, through Wednesday.

Catawba County saw 45 new cases reported from June 24 through Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The county has seen a total of 19,447 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 19,040 are considered recovered.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the rise in coronavirus from the Delta variant in certain part of the US "is entirely avoidable, entirely preventable" if more people in those areas would get the Covid-19 vaccination.

There were eight county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to public health.

No new deaths were reported in the seven-day period. There have been 314 residents who have died from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the county began reporting new cases, deaths and hospitalizations once a week. That report is released each Wednesday.

There are 66,040 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,633 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Two county residents are hospitalized with the virus and 154 have died.

Burke County has seen 10,423 total coronavirus cases, according to the Burke County Health Department. There are no county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday and 169 have died.

Alexander County has seen 4,456 total COVID-19 cases and 86 residents have died.

Statewide, 1,013,985 total cases have been reported as of Thursday, according to NCDHHS. There are 396 people hospitalized with the virus and 13,434 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

19,447 total cases

8 hospitalized

314 deaths

19,040 recovered

66,040 vaccinated

Burke County

10,423 total cases

0 hospitalized

169 deaths

10,109 recovered

33,540 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,633 total cases

2 hospitalized

154 deaths

9,435 recovered

30,407 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,456 total cases

5 hospitalized

86 deaths

1,945 recovered

13,245 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,013,985 total cases

396 hospitalized

13,434 deaths

994,472 recovered

4,760,095 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

