COVID-19 outbreak reported at behavioral health hospital

The 12th outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in Catawba County on Thursday at the south campus of Frye Regional Medical Center.

Four patients and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.

Frye Regional’s South Campus is an 81-bed behavioral health hospital.

The facility is informing patients, their families and staff about the outbreak. More testing is being done, according to the release.

Catawba County also saw another COVID-19 related death Thursday, the seventh death in the past week.

The latest death puts the county total at 44, 20 of which were reported in the past month, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Thursday’s death was that of a person in their 70s, who was not hospitalized, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. They were a resident in a congregate living facility.