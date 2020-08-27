COVID-19 outbreak reported at behavioral health hospital

The 12th outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in Catawba County on Thursday at the south campus of Frye Regional Medical Center.
Four patients and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.
Frye Regional’s South Campus is an 81-bed behavioral health hospital.
The facility is informing patients, their families and staff about the outbreak. More testing is being done, according to the release.
Catawba County also saw another COVID-19 related death Thursday, the seventh death in the past week.
The latest death puts the county total at 44, 20 of which were reported in the past month, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Thursday’s death was that of a person in their 70s, who was not hospitalized, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. They were a resident in a congregate living facility.
Catawba County reported 29 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the county total at 2,579 residents who tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, about 87 percent are considered recovered. The remaining have not met requirements to be considered recovered, according to public health.
There are 13 county residents hospitalized with the virus, down from 16 on Wednesday.
Statewide, 2,091 cases were reported bringing the state total to 161,076. There are 958 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,630 people have died.
