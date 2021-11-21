780 pounds of trash collected, 5 blockages cleared along rivers

Greg Nance spent hours in the waters of Henry Fork River wielding a chainsaw and cutting away downed trees blocking the river.
A dozen other volunteers removed trash from the water and moved limbs to the riverbanks.
It was the first volunteer cleanup along the river. There are many more to come, said Nance, Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation engagement specialist.
The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and Carolina Land and Lakes aim to clear about 60 river blockages and clean trash along about 50 miles of the Henry Fork and Jacob Fork rivers in Catawba County.
The goal of the project is to open the rivers to people who want to paddle, canoe or fish.
The first volunteer cleanup on the rivers cleared five blockages and collected 780 pounds of trash, Nance said.
One blockage highlighted another reason the project was needed, Nance said. Behind a downed tree in a swift part of the river, the volunteers found a mangled green canoe. Nance suspected paddlers got caught in the blockage and had to abandon the boat, highlighting the dangers blockages present.
“That kind of validated our concerns,” Nance said. “When you’ve got a river like the Henry Fork that has a couple of faster-paced sections, and you come around a corner and there’s a jam, it’s hard to get to the side.”
The rivers fall in the South Fork watershed of the Catawba River basin. The South Fork watershed had the lowest health score among the five watersheds in the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation’s 2021 annual report. The scores are based on water monitoring, pollution, water use and recreational access.
The score was affected by many blockages in the area, according to the report.
The cleanup along Henry Fork and Jacob Fork will be difficult because of the blockages and pace of the river. Nance is asking people already trained in whitewater paddling and safety measures to join the effort, he said.
One of those volunteers is Gene Krumanocker, a Hickory resident with what he calls a whitewater lifestyle.
“When I became aware they were going to do a cleanup here in Catawba County, I felt very vested in helping out,” he said.
Krumanocker’s interest was amplified by the Riverkeeper’s vision for the rivers. He, too, sees the area as a future boon for outdoor activities and an asset for the county.
“It’s important we have these resources around for a long time,” Krumanocker said.
He’d ventured along the rivers in the northern sections before, but the section the volunteers cleaned was new to Krumanocker.
“That was intriguing to me to see that part of the river,” he said. “It really sparked my interest in what that final product is going to look like if they can get that whole thing cleared.”
Some blockages will require expert tree removal, which would cost money, Nance said. He is enlisting help from other organizations, such as the Jacob Fork Outdoor Center and the city of Newton, which owns Jacob Fork Park, where the volunteer efforts began.
Nance expects to have much of the blockages and trash cleaned and cleared by spring, just in time for the next paddling season, he said.
Once complete, the rivers will be an asset, Krumanocker said.
“What a great local opportunity to have a paddleway right here in Hickory,” he said. “Something of that caliber is going to be a great resource.”