780 pounds of trash collected, 5 blockages cleared along rivers

The rivers fall in the South Fork watershed of the Catawba River basin. The South Fork watershed had the lowest health score among the five watersheds in the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation’s 2021 annual report. The scores are based on water monitoring, pollution, water use and recreational access.

The score was affected by many blockages in the area, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cleanup along Henry Fork and Jacob Fork will be difficult because of the blockages and pace of the river. Nance is asking people already trained in whitewater paddling and safety measures to join the effort, he said.

One of those volunteers is Gene Krumanocker, a Hickory resident with what he calls a whitewater lifestyle.

“When I became aware they were going to do a cleanup here in Catawba County, I felt very vested in helping out,” he said.

Krumanocker’s interest was amplified by the Riverkeeper’s vision for the rivers. He, too, sees the area as a future boon for outdoor activities and an asset for the county.

“It’s important we have these resources around for a long time,” Krumanocker said.