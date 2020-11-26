78 COVID-19 cases, 4 active outbreaks reported in Catawba County

Catawba County has four active COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, according to a state report.

The outbreaks are at Abernethy Laurels, Brian Center of Viewmont, Trinity Ridge and Trinity Village.

Between all four outbreaks there have been 103 confirmed cases and three deaths as of Tuesday, according to an N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report.

At Abernethy Laurels, a retirement community in Newton, there have been 47 total confirmed cases during this outbreak. There are 23 cases in staff and 24 in residents.

At Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation, there are 28 confirmed cases: 14 in staff and 14 in residents. There have been three deaths of residents.

Trinity Ridge, a senior living community, has reported 12 cases during the outbreak: 10 in staff members and two in residents.

Nursing home Trinity Village has reported 16 total cases: 13 in staff members and three in residents.

On Thursday, Catawba County saw 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county total at 6,696 cases in the pandemic began.