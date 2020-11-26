 Skip to main content
78 COVID-19 cases, 4 active outbreaks reported in Catawba County
Catawba County has four active COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, according to a state report.

The outbreaks are at Abernethy Laurels, Brian Center of Viewmont, Trinity Ridge and Trinity Village.

Between all four outbreaks there have been 103 confirmed cases and three deaths as of Tuesday, according to an N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report.

At Abernethy Laurels, a retirement community in Newton, there have been 47 total confirmed cases during this outbreak. There are 23 cases in staff and 24 in residents.

At Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation, there are 28 confirmed cases: 14 in staff and 14 in residents. There have been three deaths of residents.

Trinity Ridge, a senior living community, has reported 12 cases during the outbreak: 10 in staff members and two in residents.

Nursing home Trinity Village has reported 16 total cases: 13 in staff members and three in residents.

On Thursday, Catawba County saw 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county total at 6,696 cases in the pandemic began.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the county total to 93.

There are 56 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

78 new cases

6,696 total cases

56 hospitalized

93 deaths

5,523 recovered

Burke County

50 new cases

4,024 total cases

20 hospitalized

67 deaths

3,171 recovered

Caldwell County

49 new cases

3,423 total cases

25 hospitalized

45 deaths

2,144 recovered

Alexander County

1,373 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

346,506 total cases

1,811 hospitalized

5,138 deaths

293,555 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data and state data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday, Nov. 19.

