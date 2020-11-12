 Skip to main content
77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County
Catawba County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The cases put the county’s total at 5,445 cases since the first case was reported, according to Catawba County Public Health. There have been 459 new laboratory-confirmed cases reported in the county in the past week.

Of the county’s total cases, about 83.6 percent are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met criteria to be considered recovered.

There were 44 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday and 71 have died, according to public health.

COVID-19 cases appear to be surging in rural areas of North Carolina, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said during a Thursday press conference. The rise in rural cases, hospitalizations and deaths could have several causes, she said.

“First, I think they are communities that largely were spared earlier in the year … and now the virus has hit these communities and we're seeing the virus is spreading more,” she said. “And we’re seeing folks are letting down their guard in some settings.”

Spread in more rural counties is worrisome because health care is more difficult to access in rural areas, Cohen said.

A change in hospitalizations reporting requirements could increase the COVID-19 hospitalization numbers locally and statewide, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recently changed requirements for reporting those hospitalized with the virus, Cohen said. Instead of only requiring hospitals to report those there during the first 21-day isolation period when they are contagious, hospitals are now required to report all patients hospitalized due to the virus, even after they are not considered contagious.

North Carolina saw 2,893 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, putting the state total at 303,454, according to NCDHHS. There are 1,279 people hospitalized and 4,706 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

77 new cases

5,445 total cases

44 hospitalized

71 deaths

4,553 recovered

Burke County

12 new cases

3,390 total cases

10 hospitalized

64 deaths

2,832 recovered

Caldwell County

19 new cases

2,916 total cases

21 hospitalized

38 deaths

1,919 recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

1,097 total cases

26 hospitalized

12 deaths

925 recovered

North Carolina

2,893 new cases

303,454 total cases

1,279 hospitalized

4,706 deaths

261,719 recovered

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Wednesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

