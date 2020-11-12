77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The cases put the county’s total at 5,445 cases since the first case was reported, according to Catawba County Public Health. There have been 459 new laboratory-confirmed cases reported in the county in the past week.

Of the county’s total cases, about 83.6 percent are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met criteria to be considered recovered.

There were 44 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday and 71 have died, according to public health.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 cases appear to be surging in rural areas of North Carolina, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said during a Thursday press conference. The rise in rural cases, hospitalizations and deaths could have several causes, she said.

“First, I think they are communities that largely were spared earlier in the year … and now the virus has hit these communities and we're seeing the virus is spreading more,” she said. “And we’re seeing folks are letting down their guard in some settings.”

Spread in more rural counties is worrisome because health care is more difficult to access in rural areas, Cohen said.