761 COVID-19 cases connected to congregate living facilities

There are 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and group living settings.
The outbreaks continue to grow, according to the numbers reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are now 761 total cases related to the active outbreaks. Not all cases are active.
There are 56 deaths related to the 12 outbreaks as of Friday, the latest state update. Three of the outbreaks were reported in the past two weeks — one at Brookdale Hickory Northeast, Hickory Village Memory Care and Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Brookdale Hickory Northeast has a total of two staff cases and nine resident cases.
Hickory Village Memory Care has six staff cases and two resident cases.
Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation has a total of 53 staff cases, 59 resident cases and 11 resident deaths, according to NCDHHS as of Friday.
The other active outbreaks are at Piedmont Village at Newton, Brookdale Falling Creek, Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, The Alberta House, Abernethy Laurels, Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Hickory East, Brian Center Viewmont, Trinity Ridge and Trinity Village.
At Piedmont Village there are eight staff cases and 29 resident cases.
Brookdale Falling Creek has two staff cases and 11 resident cases.
Catawba Valley Living has seen 22 staff cases and 37 resident cases. One resident has died, according to the state report.
The Alberta House has seen nine staff cases, 16 resident cases and four resident deaths during the current outbreak.
Abernethy Laurels retirement community has seen a total of 69 staff cases, 71 resident cases and nine resident deaths during the current outbreak, according to NCDHHS.
Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Hickory East has had 30 staff cases, 69 resident cases and seven resident deaths.
Brian Center Viewmont has seen 15 staff cases, 28 resident cases and five resident deaths during the current outbreak.
Trinity Ridge nursing home has seen a total of 40 staff cases, 22 resident cases and three resident deaths, according to NCDHHS.
Trinity Village has seen 90 staff cases, 62 resident cases and 16 resident deaths.
Case count
There were 167 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases bring the county total up to 14,091 since the pandemic began.
Two new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, bringing the county total to 210.