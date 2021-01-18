761 COVID-19 cases connected to congregate living facilities

There are 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and group living settings.

The outbreaks continue to grow, according to the numbers reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are now 761 total cases related to the active outbreaks. Not all cases are active.

There are 56 deaths related to the 12 outbreaks as of Friday, the latest state update. Three of the outbreaks were reported in the past two weeks — one at Brookdale Hickory Northeast, Hickory Village Memory Care and Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Brookdale Hickory Northeast has a total of two staff cases and nine resident cases.

Hickory Village Memory Care has six staff cases and two resident cases.

Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation has a total of 53 staff cases, 59 resident cases and 11 resident deaths, according to NCDHHS as of Friday.

The other active outbreaks are at Piedmont Village at Newton, Brookdale Falling Creek, Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, The Alberta House, Abernethy Laurels, Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Hickory East, Brian Center Viewmont, Trinity Ridge and Trinity Village.

At Piedmont Village there are eight staff cases and 29 resident cases.