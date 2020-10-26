73 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

The state is encouraging counties to take more control in combating the coronavirus — something Catawba County leaders asked for in March.
In a letter sent to counties experiencing high increases in COVID-19 cases, including Catawba County, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Many Cohen suggested those counties take further action — beyond the current state mandates — to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Isenhower, who received the letter via email, said more control over restrictions was what the county asked for early in the pandemic, there is no talk of further restrictions locally, he said.
“Back in March, I and other officials wrote to the governor to ask for more flexibility in COVID-19 restrictions,” Isenhower said. “(At the time) he says the local control of them is insufficient. … Back in March he said, ‘No local control, leave it up to me,’ and now we get this in October.”
The timing is wrong, Isenhower said.
In the Oct. 22 letter, the NCDHHS suggested adopting a civil penalty or fine for violating a mandate, imposing fines on businesses not enforcing mask requirements or increasing restrictions, such as setting lower mass gathering limits, cutting off alcohol sales earlier or limiting restaurant service.
Isenhower said the board may discuss the suggestions the next time they meet but so far there has been no talk of or recommendations for further restrictions locally, he said. He took issue with implementing a civil penalty and does not want to restrict businesses any further.
“I think it's fair to say in any conversations we have, we would not want to do something that would further hamper our businesses as they've been hampered enough,” he said. “We would not want to further restrict people from making a living. … or from basic freedoms like meeting with family.”
Isenhower said a suggestion for steps to take against the COVID-19 pandemic could come from Catawba County Public Health but such steps have not been discussed.
Isenhower said he did not know enough to say whether he thought the number of cases in Catawba County was enough to prompt more restrictions.
Case count
Catawba County set another record for second-highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county reported 73 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday, putting the seven-day total at 324 cases, about 46 new cases a day.
The new cases put the county total at 4,301 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, about 75 percent are considered recovered, according to the health department.
One additional coronavirus-related death was reported Monday raising the county total to 63 deaths. The person was in their 60s and was hospitalized. They were not related to a congregate care facility. They were considered high risk due to age, medical condition or ethnicity, public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
There are 32 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide there were 1,643 new cases reported on Monday, putting the state total at 261,742 cases.
There are 1,193 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,170 who have died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.