73 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Isenhower said the board may discuss the suggestions the next time they meet but so far there has been no talk of or recommendations for further restrictions locally, he said. He took issue with implementing a civil penalty and does not want to restrict businesses any further.

“I think it's fair to say in any conversations we have, we would not want to do something that would further hamper our businesses as they've been hampered enough,” he said. “We would not want to further restrict people from making a living. … or from basic freedoms like meeting with family.”

Isenhower said a suggestion for steps to take against the COVID-19 pandemic could come from Catawba County Public Health but such steps have not been discussed.

Isenhower said he did not know enough to say whether he thought the number of cases in Catawba County was enough to prompt more restrictions.

Case count

Catawba County set another record for second-highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county reported 73 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday, putting the seven-day total at 324 cases, about 46 new cases a day.