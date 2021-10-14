72-year-old Newton man identified as driver in Wednesday’s fatal wreck

Curtis Junior Miles, 72, of Newton was identified as the driver who died in a wreck on Wednesday near the Sherrills Ford community.
State troopers were called to the scene of the crash shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The fatal, one-vehicle crash took place on N.C. Hwy. 150 near Grassy Creek Road, according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
A 1993 Ford dump truck, driven by Miles, ran off the road and collided with several trees. Miles died at the scene.
Investigating troopers are considering the possibility of a medical condition as a factor in the collision, the release stated.
Miles was not restrained by a seatbelt, the release said.
