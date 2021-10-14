 Skip to main content
72-year-old Newton man identified as driver in Wednesday’s fatal wreck
72-year-old Newton man identified as driver in Wednesday's fatal wreck

101421-hdr-news-wreckstandalone-p2

A medical examiner arrives at the scene of a fatal, single-vehicle wreck in Sherrills Ford on Wednesday morning.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Curtis Junior Miles, 72, of Newton was identified as the driver who died in a wreck on Wednesday near the Sherrills Ford community.

State troopers were called to the scene of the crash shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The fatal, one-vehicle crash took place on N.C. Hwy. 150 near Grassy Creek Road, according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

A 1993 Ford dump truck, driven by Miles, ran off the road and collided with several trees. Miles died at the scene.

Investigating troopers are considering the possibility of a medical condition as a factor in the collision, the release stated.

Miles was not restrained by a seatbelt, the release said.

