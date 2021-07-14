71 new COVID-19 cases over past week

Catawba County saw about 10 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, a slight increase from recent weeks.

Catawba County saw 71 new cases of the coronavirus reported from Thursday, July 8, through Wednesday, according to the county’s weekly COVID-19 case update. The previous week, the county reported 42 cases in seven days.

The county has seen a total of 19,560 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 10 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to public health.

No new deaths were reported in the seven-day period. There have been 314 residents who have died from COVID-19. No deaths have been reported since June 22.

There are 67,138 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,644 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of July 8, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Two county residents were hospitalized with the virus as of July 8 and 154 have died.