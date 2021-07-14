 Skip to main content
71 new COVID-19 cases over past week
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County saw about 10 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, a slight increase from recent weeks.

Catawba County saw 71 new cases of the coronavirus reported from Thursday, July 8, through Wednesday, according to the county’s weekly COVID-19 case update. The previous week, the county reported 42 cases in seven days.

The county has seen a total of 19,560 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 10 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to public health.

No new deaths were reported in the seven-day period. There have been 314 residents who have died from COVID-19. No deaths have been reported since June 22.

There are 67,138 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,644 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of July 8, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Two county residents were hospitalized with the virus as of July 8 and 154 have died.

Burke County has seen 10,472 total coronavirus cases, according to the Burke County Health Department. Three county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday and 169 have died.

Alexander County has seen 4,474 total COVID-19 cases and 86 residents have died.

Statewide, 1,020,833 total cases have been reported as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS. There are 487 people hospitalized with the virus and 13,512 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

19,560 total cases

10 hospitalized

314 deaths

19,040 recovered

67,138 vaccinated

Burke County

10,472 total cases

3 hospitalized

169 deaths

10,179 recovered

33,902 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,644 total cases

2 hospitalized

154 deaths

9,435 recovered

30,772 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,474 total cases

5 hospitalized

86 deaths

1,945 recovered

13,434 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,020,833 total cases

487 hospitalized

13,512 deaths

998,668 recovered

5,052,315 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of July 8. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

