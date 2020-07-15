70 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases considered recovered

The number of people considered to be recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive in Catawba County increased dramatically on Wednesday after the health department recalculated the number based on new guidelines from the state. Now, about 70 percent of cases are considered recovered.

The county reported 952 people have recovered, up from 567 people reported recovered the day before. The number of people was recalculated using the state’s definition of recovered, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.

The new calculation estimates that a person is recovered after 14 days if they aren't hospitalized, and 28 days for someone who is hospitalized. Public health attempts to get in touch with patients to check on their recovery. If they don’t hear from them, the 14-day estimate is used, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

The county reported 32 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases, both active and recovered, to 1,352. The county saw a new high in the number of people hospitalized with the virus with 33 people in the hospital.

Catawba County has seen 14 COVID-19 related deaths. The remaining cases, those not considered recovered, hospitalized or those who died are considered active cases.