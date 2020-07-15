70 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases considered recovered

The number of people considered to be recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive in Catawba County increased dramatically on Wednesday after the health department recalculated the number based on new guidelines from the state. Now, about 70 percent of cases are considered recovered.
The county reported 952 people have recovered, up from 567 people reported recovered the day before. The number of people was recalculated using the state’s definition of recovered, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.
The new calculation estimates that a person is recovered after 14 days if they aren't hospitalized, and 28 days for someone who is hospitalized. Public health attempts to get in touch with patients to check on their recovery. If they don’t hear from them, the 14-day estimate is used, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
The county reported 32 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases, both active and recovered, to 1,352. The county saw a new high in the number of people hospitalized with the virus with 33 people in the hospital.
Catawba County has seen 14 COVID-19 related deaths. The remaining cases, those not considered recovered, hospitalized or those who died are considered active cases.
The county also reported approximately 11,500 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the county.
Burke County reported 32 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total positive cases to 1,280. Of those cases, 966 are considered recovered. Seven people are hospitalized and 21 people have died.
Caldwell County saw 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a press release from the county. The county has 707 total positive cases and 369 of those have recovered. Eighteen people are hospitalized with the coronavirus and eight people have died.
Alexander County most recently reported 175 cases of COVID-19, with at least 109 of those recovered. One person has died due to COVID-19 in Alexander County.
The state saw an increase of 1,782 new cases, putting the state total at 91,266 cases, according to NCDHHS. A new high in the number of people hospitalized with the virus was reported with 1,142 people in the hospital with COVID-19. North Carolina has seen 1,568 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.