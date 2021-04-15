7 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19; that's lowest number since June 2020

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is the lowest it's been since June of 2020.

As of Thursday there are seven county residents hospitalized with the virus, the lowest since June 7, 2020, according to Catawba County Public Health.

While the number of residents hospitalized dropped Thursday, the number of new cases reported in the past week increased from the seven days prior. From Friday, April 9, through Thursday, 162 new COVID-19 cases were reported. In the week before, 148 new cases were reported. The most recent tally is also the highest seven-day total in at least a month.

There have been 18,157 total cases reported in Catawba County and 17,586 are considered recovered.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Catawba County in the past seven days as of Thursday, leaving the county total at 297.

Caldwell County saw 62 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, as of Wednesday, according to the county department of health. The county has reported a total of 9,085 cases and 144 deaths since the pandemic began.