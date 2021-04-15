7 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19; that's lowest number since June 2020

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is the lowest it's been since June of 2020.
As of Thursday there are seven county residents hospitalized with the virus, the lowest since June 7, 2020, according to Catawba County Public Health.
While the number of residents hospitalized dropped Thursday, the number of new cases reported in the past week increased from the seven days prior. From Friday, April 9, through Thursday, 162 new COVID-19 cases were reported. In the week before, 148 new cases were reported. The most recent tally is also the highest seven-day total in at least a month.
There have been 18,157 total cases reported in Catawba County and 17,586 are considered recovered.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Catawba County in the past seven days as of Thursday, leaving the county total at 297.
Caldwell County saw 62 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, as of Wednesday, according to the county department of health. The county has reported a total of 9,085 cases and 144 deaths since the pandemic began.
Burke County reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days as of Thursday, according to the county health department. Burke County has reported a total 9,873 cases and 150 deaths since the pandemic began.
Alexander County saw 52 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days, putting the county total at 4,260, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 85 county resident deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases reported over the past week also increased from the week before. From Friday, April 9, to Thursday, 14,321 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in North Carolina, putting the state total at 941,218. In the seven days before, April 2 - 8, 10,738 new cases were reported.
There are 1,020 people hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday and 12,359 people have died.