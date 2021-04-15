 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19; that's lowest number since June 2020
0 comments
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

7 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19; that's lowest number since June 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is the lowest it's been since June of 2020.

As of Thursday there are seven county residents hospitalized with the virus, the lowest since June 7, 2020, according to Catawba County Public Health.

While the number of residents hospitalized dropped Thursday, the number of new cases reported in the past week increased from the seven days prior. From Friday, April 9, through Thursday, 162 new COVID-19 cases were reported. In the week before, 148 new cases were reported. The most recent tally is also the highest seven-day total in at least a month.

CNN's Jim Acosta talks with Dr. Jonathan Reiner of George Washington University about the coronavirus surge Michigan is experiencing, and Texas governor Greg Abbott's claim that, despite admittedly not knowing what herd immunity is, Texas is close to reaching it.

There have been 18,157 total cases reported in Catawba County and 17,586 are considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Catawba County in the past seven days as of Thursday, leaving the county total at 297.

Caldwell County saw 62 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, as of Wednesday, according to the county department of health. The county has reported a total of 9,085 cases and 144 deaths since the pandemic began.

Burke County reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days as of Thursday, according to the county health department. Burke County has reported a total 9,873 cases and 150 deaths since the pandemic began.

Alexander County saw 52 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days, putting the county total at 4,260, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 85 county resident deaths.

Statewide, the number of cases reported over the past week also increased from the week before. From Friday, April 9, to Thursday, 14,321 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in North Carolina, putting the state total at 941,218. In the seven days before, April 2 - 8, 10,738 new cases were reported.

There are 1,020 people hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday and 12,359 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

18,157 total cases

7 hospitalized

297 deaths

17,586 recovered

42,077 vaccinated

Burke County

9,873 total cases

8 hospitalized

150 deaths

9,464 recovered

23,714 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,085 total cases

2 hospitalized

144 deaths

8,875 recovered

21,917 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,260 total cases

10 hospitalized

85 deaths

1,945 recovered

10,321 vaccinated

North Carolina

941,218 total cases

1,020 hospitalized

12,359 deaths

900,174 recovered

3,746,609 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Those without internet or who need help signing up can call 828-282-2002.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert