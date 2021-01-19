7,216 Catawba County residents vaccinated

There are 7,216 Catawba County residents who have had the first or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to state data.

There are 5,984 county residents who have received the first dose and are waiting on the second, according to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services. There are 1,232 county residents who have received both the first and second dose of the vaccine. The data is through Monday at midnight but there could be lags in the data of up to 72 hours, according to NCDHHS.

There have been a total of 8,448 doses given to Catawba County residents. The data does not specify where the residents got the vaccine, whether health departments or hospitals.

In Alexander County, 1,223 county residents have received just the first dose of the vaccine and 160 residents have had both doses.

There are 2,799 Burke County residents who have had only the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Another 593 have had both the first and second dose, according to NCDHHS.

In Caldwell County, 3,971 county residents have had only the first dose and another 448 have had both doses.

