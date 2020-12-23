689 vaccinated in Catawba County so far

A new addition to the state COVID-19 website shows just how many people have been vaccinated in each county and how many have received a second dose.

Since the arrival of the vaccine on Dec. 14, 24,500 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There may be up to a 72-hour lag in data collected by the state. The dashboard will be updated each week.

In Catawba County, 689 people have been vaccinated with the first dose as of Tuesday morning, according to the state data. That number ranks in the top 10 in the state. North Carolina has 100 counties. The county with the most vaccinations is Wake County, with 3,732 residents vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one has received the second dose of the vaccine to complete the series. The second doses will start three weeks after the first and that data will be added in January, according to the public health website.

Catawba County has received 4,875 doses of the vaccine so far, according to the state. Frye Regional Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center were allotted 1,950 doses each and Catawba County Public Health is slated to receive 975 this week.