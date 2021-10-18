68 active COVID-19 cases in schools reported

As of Friday, there were 68 active COVID-19 cases in Catawba County's three school districts.

Active cases increased slightly in the last week for Newton-Conover City Schools and Hickory Public Schools. Catawba County Schools continued to see numbers decrease.

Newton-Conover City Schools had 13 total active cases in students and staff as of Friday. A week earlier, on Oct. 8, the district had 10 total active cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Hickory Public Schools reported nine active cases in students and none in faculty and staff members, as of Friday. On Oct. 8 the district had seven cases in students and one case in faculty and staff members.

There were 46 active cases in students, faculty and staff members in Catawba County Schools as of Friday. On Oct. 8, there were 59 active cases total.

Newton-Conover City Schools had 66 students, faculty or staff members in quarantine or isolation as of Friday. The week prior, there were 43 students, faculty or staff members quarantined or isolated in the district.

Friday, Hickory Public Schools reported 112 students, faculty or staff members in quarantine, 32 more than the week before.

Catawba County Schools had 265 students and 20 faculty or staff members in quarantine or isolation. This was a decrease of 76 students and two faculty of staff members in quarantine or isolation from the week before.

