676 families, 1,400 children to be served by Christmas Bureau

In a 2020 thank-you letter written by Teen Christmas volunteer Rose Arant to a supporter, Rose stated, “Our operation is massive.” She was not exaggerating. Providing gifts for Catawba County teens who’d likely receive nothing or very little takes months of work and dedication. Maybe most of all, the task takes soul-deep compassion.
It was because of an email from John Bailey, Catawba County United Way’s director of community impact, that I contacted Rose. John explained that Teen Christmas “is part of the annual Catawba County Christmas Bureau, which is a collaborative effort by dozens of local organizations to provide clothing, coats, food cards and toys to families in need during Christmas.”
What John wrote next really got to me: “In addition to helping teens (ages 13-18) of families on the Christmas Bureau list, Teen Christmas also partners with high school and middle school counselors/social workers to identify teens who may be homeless, pregnant, displaced or abandoned. These teens have no parent to complete their Christmas Bureau applications, so school personnel become their Christmas guardians completing the applications for them.”
Teens who have no one.
Years ago, I taught in a public middle school. I knew young people who had no one, or the ones they had weren’t, for whatever reason, in a position to provide for their children. I remember a girl in particular who talked to me about living in a car. Rose is no stranger to children’s and teen’s hardships. She’s a retired teacher and principal. The volunteers who work with Rose to make Teen Christmas happen every year are mostly retired educators. In fact, the first person Rose called on to help get Teen Christmas started was retired teacher Julia Hudson. Rose described her as a “key person” who continues to “help pull this off” year after year.
Let me share how Teen Christmas came to be. You’ve probably heard of the Catawba County Christmas Bureau. Parents offer proof that they are in financial distress and that they are, in fact, the parents or guardians of the children (birth to 12) for whom they are applying to get gifts. At appointed times at The Salvation Army or Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, they complete applications for clothing, toys, and so forth with information about sizes and what the children would like to have. The Salvation Army then goes into action, overseeing the Angel Trees we see around the county. People pluck angels, use the information to buy what the children need or want, and then take the articles to The Salvation Army.
Finally, parents/guardians show up at prearranged times to collect the gifts.
Rose explained that years ago, only children received Christmas Bureau help. There was little for teens — mostly just some secondhand clothing in a section of the distribution location called the Teen Corner. Rose saw the need and began talking to churches about it. A missions group from First Presbyterian in Hickory gave Rose a check for $2,000. Rose said, “I was amazed and grateful. I’ll say that $2,000 was the seed money that got Teen Christmas started.”
Rose asked one retired educator after another to help get Teen Christmas off the ground. As Rose pointed out, more helpers meant more folks approaching more churches, businesses, civic groups and individuals.
I love what Rose said next: “These were highly organized, highly efficient people because they’d been teachers. You could give them a job, and they’d get it done.” They turned Teen Corner into Teen Christmas — a real Christmas with new clothes and new “toys,” which are things older kids like, such as technology equipment, sports gear, art supplies, toiletries, and cosmetics.
Not only did the Teen Corner change, but the location of the Christmas Bureau went from the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds to the Hickory Metro Convention Center.
Rose said that before COVID-19, parents who’d asked for a pair of girl’s jeans size 7 junior, for example, could enter the convention center and peruse a stack of size 7 girl’s jeans for particular pairs they knew their daughters would like. “The parents know best what their teen would like,” said Rose, “and when allowed to be invested, the parents feel empowered, knowing they shopped for their teen, picked out their gifts, and did something for their teen during the holidays. … It became their gift [to their teens], which was our desire.”
Now, because of the virus, parents must remain in the convention center parking lot where they receive pre-selected goods.
Here are some numbers that will astound you: This year, the Christmas Bureau will serve 676 families, 1,400 children, and 410 teens. Raising funds aside, just imagine the work that goes into making Christmas happen for nearly 2,000 little-to-big kids. Rose said around 20 organizations help with the Christmas Bureau in one way or another. And, since Teen Christmas began, over 20 devoted volunteers work to make Teen Christmas a reality.
Here’s a little glimpse into how Teen Christmas works. In October, parents or guardians complete forms with their teens’ tops and pants sizes. The parents/guardians specify regular pants, such as jeans, or elastic waist pants, such as joggers. Then from lists, parents/guardians choose two gifts, the “toys.”
I looked at the list and saw such things as Bluetooth headphones, insulated water bottle, hair dryer, boots and football. Also on the inventory were gift baskets. One contained art supplies; the others, bath and body products. Rose said the bath and body gift baskets were the most popular. They’re paid for and assembled by more than 200 people in the community. “Rotary Club of Lake Hickory makes 40 boy bath/body baskets every year, and this year Hickory Rotary Club is making 40 girl [manicure] baskets,” said Rose.
Teen Christmas volunteers shop for the pants and tops. Local stores, such as Belk and JC Penney, offer major discounts for the Teen Christmas gifts. “This year, volunteers have bought 410 pairs of pants and 410 tops,” Rose pointed out.
Besides the requested clothes and toys, parents also have opportunities on distribution days to get other things for their families, such as food cards for the Hickory Soup Kitchen, bicycles from the firefighters who show up with hundreds to give away, helmets, and so forth. Businesses jump in with gifts as well, such as McDonald’s gift cards and socks from The Sock Factory.
“Shurtape has partnered with us for about eight years to provide an extra gift,” explained Rose, listing especially nice items, such as skateboards and Amazon Echoes.
Finally, Catawba County’s two library systems prepare packets of information for each child’s family, “presenting all the opportunities available from all the libraries,” said Rose, “including hot spots, online checkout, research, and so on. Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry provides thumb drives for the packets, and Shurtape provides animal bites for [the kids’] charger cords.”
Twenty-five core volunteers work August to December to give Christmas to hundreds of Catawba County teens. As Rose said, the undertaking is massive. Knowing there are people who work this hard every year to inject a little joy into the lives of 13- to 18-year-olds is a gift to all of us. It reminds us that there are good people out there — really, really good people.
Teen Christmas 2021 is already in the gift bag, so to speak, taking place Dec. 13 and 14, but if you’d like to put a little something in the Teen Christmas coffer for next year, send a check made payable to Catawba County United Way Teen Christmas. “No contributions go for salaries or administration as we are all volunteers pouring 100% of your donations back into gifts for kids,” said Rose. Mail checks to Catawba County United Way, P.O. Box 2425, Hickory, NC 28603.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.