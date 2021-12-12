676 families, 1,400 children to be served by Christmas Bureau

Let me share how Teen Christmas came to be. You’ve probably heard of the Catawba County Christmas Bureau. Parents offer proof that they are in financial distress and that they are, in fact, the parents or guardians of the children (birth to 12) for whom they are applying to get gifts. At appointed times at The Salvation Army or Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, they complete applications for clothing, toys, and so forth with information about sizes and what the children would like to have. The Salvation Army then goes into action, overseeing the Angel Trees we see around the county. People pluck angels, use the information to buy what the children need or want, and then take the articles to The Salvation Army.