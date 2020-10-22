67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw its second-highest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The 67 additional cases reported by Catawba County Public health on Thursday mark the second-highest increase the county has seen since the pandemic began, below 90 — the county’s highest.
The latest cases put the county total at 4,121 cases, with about 79 percent recovered. There are 33 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Catawba County also saw an additional death related to the coronavirus. The person was in their 70s and was hospitalized. They are not related to a congregate care facility and they were of higher risk, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
Catawba County has three active outbreaks currently and one cluster reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The outbreaks are at the state prison Catawba Correctional Facility, where there are 35 active cases in inmates; Trinity Ridge senior living, where there are two cases in staff members; and Trinity Village nursing home, where there are seven staff cases and three cases in residents.
One cluster has been reported at Miss Millies Day Care, with eight staff cases and one case in a child. The number of cases for the cluster has not changed since first reported.
Burke County reported a cluster of cases — five or more — at Icard Elementary School this week, according to the school’s website. The school moved to all online learning and will remain online until at least Nov. 5, the school says.
After letting the virus dissipate from the air for a few days, the school custodial staff plans to clean the school, the website said.
Burke County had four active outbreaks in long-term care facilities as of Tuesday, according to NCDHHS. At Autumn Care of Drexel there have been 42 cases and two deaths. At Carolina Rehab Center of Burke there have been 68 cases and 12 deaths reported. At College Pines Health and Rehabilitation there have been 104 cases and seven deaths linked to the outbreak. At the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center there have been 38 cases reported.
Caldwell County had one active outbreak at a long-term care facility as of Tuesday, according to NCDHHS. There have been five cases reported at FOCUS Behavioral Health Services’ Burkwell Group Home.
Statewide, North Carolina saw 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday, putting the state total at 252,992, according to NCDHHS.
There are 1,205 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,082 deaths.
