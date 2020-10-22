67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw its second-highest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The 67 additional cases reported by Catawba County Public health on Thursday mark the second-highest increase the county has seen since the pandemic began, below 90 — the county’s highest.

The latest cases put the county total at 4,121 cases, with about 79 percent recovered. There are 33 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Catawba County also saw an additional death related to the coronavirus. The person was in their 70s and was hospitalized. They are not related to a congregate care facility and they were of higher risk, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

Catawba County has three active outbreaks currently and one cluster reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The outbreaks are at the state prison Catawba Correctional Facility, where there are 35 active cases in inmates; Trinity Ridge senior living, where there are two cases in staff members; and Trinity Village nursing home, where there are seven staff cases and three cases in residents.