66 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, highest single-day increase

Catawba County saw new highs for single-day increases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county reported 66 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from the previous single-day increase high of 56 cases. The new cases put the county’s total at 1,320 cases, 567 of which have recovered.
The county reported 31 people hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, up from the previous high reported the day before of 28 people hospitalized.
Catawba County has seen 14 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
North Carolina saw a statewide increase of 1,956 new cases, bringing the state total to 89,484 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state also saw a new record for the number of people hospitalized with the virus with 1,109 people. At least 1,552 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported.
NCDHHS estimated 67,124 people have recovered.
