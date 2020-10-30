65 virus cases added to Catawba totals

Catawba County Public Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the online dashboard.

This brings the county total to 4,568 cases, with 39 hospitalizations, 64 total deaths, and 3,784 recoveries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Public Health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the county total to 3,062. Eight patients remain hospitalized, 58 have died, and 2,562 people have recovered.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 2,563 cases. Of these, 18 patients are hospitalized, 1,715 have recovered, and there have been 32 total deaths related to the virus.

Alexander County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. This brings the county total to 861 cases, with 19 hospitalizations, 10 deaths, and 696 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,809 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday. This brings the state total to 271,830, with 1,196 hospitalizations, 4,332 deaths, and 231,611 recoveries.