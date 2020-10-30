 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
65 virus cases added to Catawba totals
0 comments
top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

65 virus cases added to Catawba totals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the online dashboard.

This brings the county total to 4,568 cases, with 39 hospitalizations, 64 total deaths, and 3,784 recoveries.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Public Health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the county total to 3,062. Eight patients remain hospitalized, 58 have died, and 2,562 people have recovered.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 2,563 cases. Of these, 18 patients are hospitalized, 1,715 have recovered, and there have been 32 total deaths related to the virus.

Alexander County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. This brings the county total to 861 cases, with 19 hospitalizations, 10 deaths, and 696 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,809 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday. This brings the state total to 271,830, with 1,196 hospitalizations, 4,332 deaths, and 231,611 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

65 new cases

4,568 total cases

39 patients hospitalized

64 total deaths

3,784 people recovered

Burke County

29 new cases

3,062 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

58 total deaths

2,562 people recovered

Caldwell County

42 new cases

2,563 total cases

18 patients hospitalized

32 total deaths

1,715 people recovered

Alexander County

39 new cases

861 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

10 total deaths

696 people recovered

North Carolina

2,809 new cases

271,830 total cases

1,196 patients hospitalized

4,332 total deaths

231,611 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell, and Alexander county data is as of Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert