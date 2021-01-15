65+ vaccination further overwhelms phone lines

With COVID-19 vaccinations now open to people 65 and older, Catawba County Public Health’s phone lines were overwhelmed Friday.

The county followed a new state recommendation lowering the age of vaccination eligibility from 75 to 65 on Thursday. With so many more people eligible to get the vaccine, the county expected an increase in calls, according to a press release from the county.

On Friday, the COVID-19 vaccination appointment line saw an extremely high call volume, according to a Facebook post from the health department.

Callers saw extremely long waits or were unable to get through.

The health department asked people who call during normal hours — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays — and get a recorded message to stay on the line. If callers can’t get through, they should call back in several hours or another day when the volume may not be as high. Calling multiple times in a row can further overwhelm the phone system, according to the health department.

Caldwell County also opened vaccinations to those 65 and older, according to a press release from the county. With more people eligible, the county is going to work to expand its capacity to administer the vaccine, said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin in a press release.