65+ vaccination further overwhelms phone lines

With COVID-19 vaccinations now open to people 65 and older, Catawba County Public Health’s phone lines were overwhelmed Friday.
The county followed a new state recommendation lowering the age of vaccination eligibility from 75 to 65 on Thursday. With so many more people eligible to get the vaccine, the county expected an increase in calls, according to a press release from the county.
On Friday, the COVID-19 vaccination appointment line saw an extremely high call volume, according to a Facebook post from the health department.
Callers saw extremely long waits or were unable to get through.
The health department asked people who call during normal hours — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays — and get a recorded message to stay on the line. If callers can’t get through, they should call back in several hours or another day when the volume may not be as high. Calling multiple times in a row can further overwhelm the phone system, according to the health department.
Caldwell County also opened vaccinations to those 65 and older, according to a press release from the county. With more people eligible, the county is going to work to expand its capacity to administer the vaccine, said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin in a press release.
“We are working to vaccinate as many people as quickly and efficiently as possible; however, we have a lengthy waiting list,” Martin said. “To meet the need, we have expanded the number of staff answering phone calls, and next week we plan to double our ability to administer the vaccine. Even with these new procedures in place, we know it will take time to work through our waiting list, and I ask everyone to be patient.”
Caldwell County residents over age 65 can sign up for the waiting list at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org or call 828-426-8486. It could take up to two weeks to get a call back for an appointment, the press release said.
Burke and Alexander counties have not moved to vaccinate people over 65. Both are vaccinating people over 75.
Burke County has a limited supply of vaccine and plans to vaccinate more people 75 and older before moving on to people 65 and older, according to a press release from the county.
Alexander County also plans to only vaccinate people 75 and above, as well as health-care workers, until additional doses of the vaccine are available, according to a press release from the county.
Case count
Two deaths and 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County on Friday.
The new deaths bring the county total to 207 since the pandemic began.
There has now been a total of 13,636 cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are 107 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, 8,914 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state total is 659,840 cases.
There are 3,916 people hospitalized with the virus, and 7,933 have died.