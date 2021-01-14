65 or older? Get in line for your vaccine

Catawba County residents over age 65 can now get the COVID-19 vaccine from Catawba County Public Health.

The change comes with new recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health. Before Thursday, the health department was vaccinating anyone over age 75 along with health-care workers. Health-care worker vaccinations are being coordinated by employers, according to the press release.

Because of the new increase in the number of residents eligible for the vaccine, the health department is expecting an extremely high call volume on the appointment line and a longer wait period to get the vaccine, the press release said. The phone system is being expanded and specialists are being added to make appointments.

Anyone who calls during the hours the phone line is open — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays — and gets a recorded message should stay on the line until someone answers, the release said. If they are unable to get through, call back later.