63-year-old man dies in house fire in Vale
A fatal fire is under investigation in Vale.

 Robert Reed

A 63-year-old man died in a house fire on Ledford Road in Vale on Monday. The cause of the fire was not known Monday afternoon.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death along with the Catawba County Fire Marshal. The sheriff’s office was called to the scene at 2:07 p.m. Monday, Capt. Aaron Turk said. The sheriff’s office received a search warrant for the home around 4:13 p.m.

A Catawba County firefighter was injured responding to the fire. Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the firefighter will be OK and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital from the scene.

Propst Crossroads, Union, Cooksville and Mountain View fire departments responded to the scene.

