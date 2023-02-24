George Clemons has been cutting hair for 62 years in Hickory.

During that time he has cut the hair of thousands of people, he said, including NBA coach Nate McMillan and the late Ezzard Charles, a boxer who was heavyweight champion in 1949-50.

“My father told me he would help me if I wanted to go to college, but I chose to go to barber school,” Clemons said.

After graduating from Newbold High School in Lincolnton, he enrolled at barber school in Durham.

His first job was at Bennett’s Barber Shop in Hickory.

Clemons opened his own shop — Clemons Barber Shop at 309 1st St. SW — in 1967, after learning some difficult lessons.

“The worst experience I had cutting hair was one time when I lost my temper,” he said. “A customer said something I didn’t like. My boss told me in order to be successful in business, you need to be calm and keep a good attitude.”

He added, “I took his advice and that’s why I have been successful for 62 years.”

Clemons said he keeps abreast of the latest news, including sports.

“If you want to find out anything,” he said, “come to the barbershop.”

Hal Henry has worked with Clemons for 15 years. “He’s a good man, and I have learned a lot from him.”

Morning Star First Baptist Church Pastor David Roberts said Clemons has a big smile and a great heart.

Herbert Crutchfield said Clemons is the best barber in Hickory. “He’s been cutting my hair since I was 2 years old,” Crutchfield said.

Clemons was married for 50 years to his late wife Joyce. He has twin daughters, Kim and Karen.

At 82, he said he enjoys watching baseball and golf. Clemons said he particularly enjoys time with his grandchildren.

“I was raised on a farm,” he said, “and I enjoy eating pinto beans and cabbage.”

Clemons said his favorite scripture is Romans, chapter 8, verse 31: If God is for us, who can be against us.