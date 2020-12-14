62 COVID-19 cases reported at Trinity Village

A new outbreak of COVID-19 is spreading at Trinity Village, a nursing home in Hickory.
There are 62 cases related to the outbreak, according to a release from Lutheran Services Carolinas, which owns the skilled nursing care center.
There are 28 confirmed cases in residents and 34 staff members with the coronavirus.
This is the second outbreak reported at Trinity Village.
“Until recently, Trinity Village was fortunate to have largely escaped the big outbreaks that many other congregate care facilities had experienced,” Trinity Village Administrator Marcheta Campbell said in the release. “But as we have all learned, the virus will find a way, despite efforts to keep it out of our community.”
The facility will continue to follow infection protocols and work with the health department.
Another Lutheran Services Carolinas facility in Hickory, Trinity Ridge, saw no new cases in its facility during its most recent round of testing, the release said. There are three staff members who currently have COVID-19 there.
“When COVID is rampant in the community, it will almost invariably find its way into that community’s congregate care facilities,” Lutheran Services Carolinas President Ted Goins said in the release. “Catawba County is seeing critical community spread … and our care communities are going to bear the brunt of that.”
A vaccine, recently authorized for emergency use by the federal government, will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community and protect nursing home staff, Goins said.
There are seven total active outbreaks in congregate care settings in Catawba County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Case Count
Catawba County reported 159 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, putting the county total at 9,278, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county saw two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday, pushing the county total to 121.
There are 90 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, North Carolina reported 4,770 new cases on Monday, according to NCDHHS. There have been 441,365 total cases since the pandemic began.
There are 2,553 people hospitalized with the virus in North Carolina and 5,855 people have died.
