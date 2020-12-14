62 COVID-19 cases reported at Trinity Village

A new outbreak of COVID-19 is spreading at Trinity Village, a nursing home in Hickory.

There are 62 cases related to the outbreak, according to a release from Lutheran Services Carolinas, which owns the skilled nursing care center.

There are 28 confirmed cases in residents and 34 staff members with the coronavirus.

This is the second outbreak reported at Trinity Village.

“Until recently, Trinity Village was fortunate to have largely escaped the big outbreaks that many other congregate care facilities had experienced,” Trinity Village Administrator Marcheta Campbell said in the release. “But as we have all learned, the virus will find a way, despite efforts to keep it out of our community.”

The facility will continue to follow infection protocols and work with the health department.

Another Lutheran Services Carolinas facility in Hickory, Trinity Ridge, saw no new cases in its facility during its most recent round of testing, the release said. There are three staff members who currently have COVID-19 there.