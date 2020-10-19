61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw its third-highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There were 61 new cases reported, putting the county total at 3,977 cases since the pandemic began

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the county total at 61. There are 30 county residents hospitalized with the virus, an increase of six from Sunday.

The percent of tests that have been positive over the past two weeks in Catawba County is 7.8 percent, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state average is 5.7 percent. Burke County has a positivity rate of 4 percent, Caldwell County’s is 8.4 percent and Alexander County’s is 8.1 percent, according to NCDHHS.

North Carolina saw 1,144 new cases reported on Monday, putting the state total at 247,172 according to NCDHHS.

There are 1,142 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,939 people have died.