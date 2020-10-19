 Skip to main content
61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County
  Updated
Catawba County saw its third-highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There were 61 new cases reported, putting the county total at 3,977 cases since the pandemic began

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the county total at 61. There are 30 county residents hospitalized with the virus, an increase of six from Sunday.

The percent of tests that have been positive over the past two weeks in Catawba County is 7.8 percent, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state average is 5.7 percent. Burke County has a positivity rate of 4 percent, Caldwell County’s is 8.4 percent and Alexander County’s is 8.1 percent, according to NCDHHS.

North Carolina saw 1,144 new cases reported on Monday, putting the state total at 247,172 according to NCDHHS.

There are 1,142 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,939 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

61 new cases

3,977 total cases

30 patients hospitalized

61 total deaths

3,182 people recovered

Burke County

9 new cases

2,794 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

51 total deaths

2,344 people recovered

Caldwell County

0 new cases

2,143 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,257 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

655 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

9 total deaths

537 people recovered

North Carolina

1,144 new cases

247,172 total cases

1,142 patients hospitalized

3,939 total deaths

206,471 people recovered

Alexander County data is as of Friday, Caldwell County data is as of Saturday and Burke County data is as of Sunday.

