61 hospitalized with COVID-19

Catawba County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 7,126 cases. Of those, about 77.5% are estimated by the health department to have recovered. The remaining cases have not met the criteria to be considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 61 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 97 have died.

Statewide, 2,734 new cases were reported Monday, putting the state total at 364,512 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,966 people hospitalized with the virus, and 5,261 have died.