61 hospitalized with COVID-19
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 7,126 cases. Of those, about 77.5% are estimated by the health department to have recovered. The remaining cases have not met the criteria to be considered recovered.

There are 61 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 97 have died.

Statewide, 2,734 new cases were reported Monday, putting the state total at 364,512 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,966 people hospitalized with the virus, and 5,261 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

54 new cases

7,126 total cases

61 hospitalized

97 deaths

Burke County

82 cases

4,192 total cases

18 hospitalized

67 deaths

3,309 recovered

Caldwell County

22 new cases

3,513 total cases

25 hospitalized

45 deaths

2,153 recovered

Alexander County

1,641 total cases

27 hospitalized

17 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

2,734 new cases

364,512 total cases

1,966 hospitalized

5,261 deaths

315,979 recovered

Burke County data is as of Sunday. Caldwell County data is as of Saturday. Alexander County’s hospitalization and recovered data is as of Nov. 19.

