602 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

With the large number of patients coming to the hospital’s emergency department, the hospital asked people with more mild health issues to consider getting treated at an urgent care or primary care location instead of the emergency room. The hospital said people should not delay getting care for medical emergencies.

The Catawba Valley Health System has 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. Of those patients, 10 are vaccinated and 67 are unvaccinated.

The hospital has 16 patients in the intensive care unit and all 16 are on ventilators, according to the hospital system’s daily COVID-19 update. One of the ICU patients is vaccinated. The other 15 are unvaccinated.

Frye Regional Medical Center is not releasing the number of COVID-19 patients it is caring for. The hospital did report Wednesday that 90% of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and 93% of ICU COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to a Facebook post from Frye.

Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir has 31 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, of which 80% are unvaccinated. The hospital has seven patients in its ICU, and all seven are on ventilators. One ICU patient is vaccinated.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Burke County is caring for 42 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. About 88% are unvaccinated. Sixteen COVID-19 patients are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators. One ICU patient is vaccinated.

