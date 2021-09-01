602 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 602 new COVID-19 cases in one week and seven deaths.
From Aug. 26 through Wednesday, the county saw an average of 86 cases per day. The new cases put the county’s total at 21,670 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.
A week earlier, on Aug. 25, public health reported about 400 new cases in a week. This week’s 602 cases is similar to weekly levels seen in early February and early December.
The deaths reported Wednesday put the county’s total at 334 residents who have died of COVID-19.
There are 63 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to public health.
As of Wednesday, 76,229 county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number accounts for about 48% of the county’s population, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, about 66% of the population has received at least one dose.
There have been 1,220,902 total COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began, according to the state. There are 3,757 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 14,529 have died.
Hospitalizations
Catawba Valley Medical Center is seeing unprecedented patient numbers in their emergency room and hospital, the hospital announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The increase is largely due to COVID-19.
With the large number of patients coming to the hospital’s emergency department, the hospital asked people with more mild health issues to consider getting treated at an urgent care or primary care location instead of the emergency room. The hospital said people should not delay getting care for medical emergencies.
The Catawba Valley Health System has 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. Of those patients, 10 are vaccinated and 67 are unvaccinated.
The hospital has 16 patients in the intensive care unit and all 16 are on ventilators, according to the hospital system’s daily COVID-19 update. One of the ICU patients is vaccinated. The other 15 are unvaccinated.
Frye Regional Medical Center is not releasing the number of COVID-19 patients it is caring for. The hospital did report Wednesday that 90% of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and 93% of ICU COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to a Facebook post from Frye.
Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir has 31 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, of which 80% are unvaccinated. The hospital has seven patients in its ICU, and all seven are on ventilators. One ICU patient is vaccinated.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Burke County is caring for 42 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. About 88% are unvaccinated. Sixteen COVID-19 patients are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators. One ICU patient is vaccinated.