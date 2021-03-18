600 Johnson & Johnson doses going to Caldwell County hospital, none to state-backed providers in Catawba County

No doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine are available in Catawba County. Some doses have been allotted to surrounding counties.
North Carolina got its first shipments of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of March. About 83,000 Johnson and Johnson doses were given to North Carolina by the federal government that week. Another 11,500 were sent to North Carolina providers the week of March 15, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Additional doses of the vaccines are sent to pharmacies directly by the federal government. The information is not tracked by the state.
No providers in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell or Alexander counties were given Johnson and Johnson vaccines by the state until this week.
Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital in Lenoir was allotted 600 doses of the single-dose vaccine, along with its regular shipments of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses, according to the state.
This week, People’s Drug Store in Taylorsville was allotted 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to NCDHHS.
The number of providers receiving Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses from the state is growing.
In Catawba County, five providers are receiving doses — Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center, Kintegra Family Medicine Hickory and Newton Family Physicians. Together, they received 2,570 first doses this week. They have received 31,955 total first doses since December.
In Alexander County, three providers are getting doses of the vaccines. Together, People’s Drug Store, the Alexander County Health Department and Alexander Correctional Institute received 2,570 first doses this week. That brings Alexander County's total to 9,945 total first doses.
Three providers received vaccine doses from the state in Caldwell County. The Caldwell County Health Department, Caldwell UNC Health Care and Medical Arts Pharmacy of Lenoir together received 1,800 first doses this week and a total of 15,425 first doses since vaccine distribution began, according to NCDHHS.
Burke County has seven vaccine distributors that get vaccine doses from the state, according to NCDHHS. Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Broughton Hospital, Burke Primary Care, the Burke Health Department, High Country Community Health, J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center and Table Rock Pharmacy all have received vaccine doses. Between all seven providers, Burke County got 1,870 first doses this week and has received 17,230 in total, according to NCDHHS.
Pharmacies like Walgreens and other providers are getting doses through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.