600 Johnson & Johnson doses going to Caldwell County hospital, none to state-backed providers in Catawba County

No doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine are available in Catawba County. Some doses have been allotted to surrounding counties.

North Carolina got its first shipments of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of March. About 83,000 Johnson and Johnson doses were given to North Carolina by the federal government that week. Another 11,500 were sent to North Carolina providers the week of March 15, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Additional doses of the vaccines are sent to pharmacies directly by the federal government. The information is not tracked by the state.

No providers in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell or Alexander counties were given Johnson and Johnson vaccines by the state until this week.

Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital in Lenoir was allotted 600 doses of the single-dose vaccine, along with its regular shipments of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses, according to the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This week, People’s Drug Store in Taylorsville was allotted 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to NCDHHS.

The number of providers receiving Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses from the state is growing.