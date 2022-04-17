6 CVCC students complete Toyota TECS Elite certification

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College recently celebrated its first graduation class for the Toyota Technical Education College Support (TECS) Elite program.

This first Toyota TECS Elite program class at CVCC was completed on March 14 with six students earning the certification, which is the first step in helping to build a career as a Toyota technician.

“The program is a great opportunity for these students to experience Toyota manufacturer training through the combination of the web-based courses and instructor-led class,” said Bryan Blackwelder, CVCC Automotive Systems Technology instructor.

Catawba Valley Community College students completing this certification included Jonathan Aubin, Anthony Cortez, David Huffman, Miguel Lopez, Jonathon Wallace and Emma Wilson.

“The inaugural graduates in the Toyota TECS Elite program are eager and excited to use the knowledge gained from the classroom in their future career endeavors,” said Aden Cranford, CVCC’s dean of Career and Technical Education. “This partnership is forwarding our mission of creating highly-skilled workers who will make a positive impact in our community.”

The Toyota TECS Elite program is a maintenance and light repair course utilizing Toyota specific resources for service information, parts and procedures to be performed specifically on Toyota vehicles.

“TECS Elite is an excellent opportunity for our students but it also provides a valuable technician resource for the Toyota dealers who hire them, and it is also beneficial to the customers whose vehicles they service,” said Shawn Mull, department head for CVCC Automotive Systems Technology.

Students have access to the same Toyota information as technicians employed at a Toyota or Lexus dealer. The course is designed specifically to familiarize students with the Toyota way of doing things to jump start their career.

“We are so excited for the recent CVCC graduates and wish them the best of luck as the begin their careers in the automotive industry,” said Mike Newsome, director of Technical Operations, Southeast Toyota Distributors. “As a longtime partner of both Toyota and the Catawba Valley Community College, we are thrilled to see the new Toyota TECS Elite program come to fruition. We look forward to growing this relationship which will create wonderful opportunities for the students, while also supporting our local Toyota dealers who are always looking for skilled talent.”

Following completion of the Toyota TECS Elite program, these new factory-certified technicians are ready to enter the automotive industry workforce, including Toyota and Lexus dealerships nationwide.

“Our college is proud to partner with Toyota to provide high quality graduates for the region’s workforce,” said Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw.

By being a TECS Elite partner, Toyota is supplying Catawba Valley Community College with Toyota vehicles that will be used by CVCC Automotive Systems Technology students and instructors.

“We are very proud of the partnership we have built with Toyota,” said Gary Muller, executive dean of Economic Development and Corporate Education. “The TECS Elite program is the first of many others we hope to add to our automotive program to supplement our excellent existing programs.”

For more information on the Automotive Systems program at Catawba Valley Community College, visit https://bit.ly/3uzaUkP.