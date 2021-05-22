6.7 percent of vaccinated Catawba County residents Hispanic

Combating those rumors is sometimes as simple as answering one question, correcting the misinformation and easing anxiety around the vaccine, he said.

“It really depends on what their experience is and what their hesitancy is based on,” Correa said.

The connections and relationships being built now may come to help in the future with other health issues outside of COVID-19, Estrada said.

“As we consider what the world is going to look like after COVID, we know that having this trust established will help,” she said.

In the next steps for outreach, the health department will look at individual census tract data on vulnerability in the areas compared to vaccination rates. Those areas include Long View, Newton and the Springs Road area.

The community health advocates are tracking the areas where they’ve gone door to door and the information they’ve found with an internal app for the public health workers, Estrada said. That information helps them decide where to focus next, she said.

Though the data on the demographics of those already vaccinated is not complete, the improvements are clear, Estrada said. They hope to continue the trend.

So far, 80 percent of Catawba County residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose have been white, as of May 18, according to NCDHHS. About 6.7 percent are Black and 4 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander.

