6.7 percent of vaccinated Catawba County residents Hispanic

Catawba County’s efforts to get members of minority communities, specifically Hispanic people, vaccinated for COVID-19 appear to be paying off.
About 6.7 percent of Catawba County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have been Hispanic, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In February, that number was around 2 percent.
The share of COVID-19 vaccine doses going into the arms of members of Catawba County’s Hispanic and LatinX communities has grown each week since mid-February, according to NCDHHS data. From 2 percent of doses one week, to 4 percent the next, to 6 percent the next, steadily increasing to a peak of 18 percent one week in May.
Catawba County Public Health leaders believe the trend is no coincidence.
The health department is making a concerted effort to get members of minority communities vaccinated. With about 10 percent of Catawba County’s residents identified as Hispanic, it’s an important population to focus on, Public Health Strategist Honey Estrada said.
“Their community is traditionally harder for agencies to reach for a lot of reasons — because of the cultural differences, language barriers, distrust of government agencies,” Estrada said. “And this is a group that has been historically marginalized.”
The health department has been trying to work with underserved and minority populations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. When the vaccine arrived and become more widely available early this year, the department set out to improve vaccination rates in the Hispanic community.
The department connected to community organizations with connections to Hispanic residents in the county, including Centro Latino and the Catawba County Library, Estrada said. Through those organizations they provided information about the vaccine and helped people sign up to get it.
The department also created videos, social media messages and vaccine informational handouts in Spanish, so they would be easily understood and received by Spanish-speakers.
In March, the health department’s partner StarMed Healthcare held a mobile vaccine clinic at Plaza Latina, and all doses were used. Since then, StarMed has held vaccination clinics at various community gathering points — eliminating the hurdle of travel or inconvenience, Estrada said.
“StarMed really has been able to take the vaccine out in to the community for us,” Estrada said. “One of our first vaccine clinics was at Plaza Latina. It’s an area where our LatinX community members go. It’s frequented by them, so we knew it was a place they would feel comfortable. … I think it’s so important for us to meet people where they are.”
Some of the greatest success has come from one-on-one outreach, largely stemming from the health department’s six community health advocates, paid for with a state grant, Estrada said.
“We received confirmation from the state data that was pulled that it’s our community presentations and the one-on-one engagement that really are effective,” she said.
Oscar Correa, one of those health advocates, spends his day making those personal connections to help inform people about the vaccine and show them how to get it. He stops at community gathering points — a grocery store, Centro Latino, churches and other businesses — to talk to people and leave behind information on the vaccine and vaccine clinics being held.
“We really like to hit those spots when people are meeting culturally to make sure the message gets out,” Correa said.
He also tries to reach out to individuals, often going door to door to talk about opportunities to get the vaccine, answer their questions and address their concerns. He always leaves behind his direct number so people can reach out easily with questions, he said.
He encounters a lot of people with misgivings about the vaccine, often stemming from stories they heard from family members, Correa said.
“There’s a lot of talk between family and relatives,” Correa said. “Maybe someone has a bad experience with government or medicine. They take that and blow it up. They spread rumors and it turns into an uphill battle for us.”
Combating those rumors is sometimes as simple as answering one question, correcting the misinformation and easing anxiety around the vaccine, he said.
“It really depends on what their experience is and what their hesitancy is based on,” Correa said.
The connections and relationships being built now may come to help in the future with other health issues outside of COVID-19, Estrada said.
“As we consider what the world is going to look like after COVID, we know that having this trust established will help,” she said.
In the next steps for outreach, the health department will look at individual census tract data on vulnerability in the areas compared to vaccination rates. Those areas include Long View, Newton and the Springs Road area.
The community health advocates are tracking the areas where they’ve gone door to door and the information they’ve found with an internal app for the public health workers, Estrada said. That information helps them decide where to focus next, she said.
Though the data on the demographics of those already vaccinated is not complete, the improvements are clear, Estrada said. They hope to continue the trend.
So far, 80 percent of Catawba County residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose have been white, as of May 18, according to NCDHHS. About 6.7 percent are Black and 4 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander.