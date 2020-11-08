 Skip to main content
59 new COVID cases reported in Catawba County
Catawba County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 5,126.

As of Saturday, 50 people were hospitalized with the virus and 69 people had died in the county. The number of people who recovered from the virus was listed at 4,130.

Statewide, the number of cases statewide was reported at 291,245.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce new plans regarding COVID-19 restrictions this week. Phase 3 restrictions are currently set to expire on Friday.

State and County Breakdown

Catawba County

»59 new cases

»5,126 total cases

»50 hospitalized

»69 dead

»4,130 recovered

Caldwell County

»21 new cases

»2,748 total cases

»19 hospitalized

»33 deaths

»1,848 recovered

Burke County

»18 new cases

»3,269 total cases

»8 hospitalized

»63 deaths

»2,727 recovered

Alexander County

»155 quarantined

»1,033 total cases

»27 hospitalized

»12 deaths

»839 recovered

North Carolina

»2,676 new cases

»291,245 total cases

»1,196 hospitalized

»4,605 deaths

»246,318 recovered

Data for Catawba County and North Carolina are from Saturday. The state total of recovered patients is updated every Monday. Caldwell and Alexander data is from Friday. Burke County total cases number is from Friday and other information was taken from the county’s dashboard on Saturday.

