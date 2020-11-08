59 new COVID cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 5,126.

As of Saturday, 50 people were hospitalized with the virus and 69 people had died in the county. The number of people who recovered from the virus was listed at 4,130.

Statewide, the number of cases statewide was reported at 291,245.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce new plans regarding COVID-19 restrictions this week. Phase 3 restrictions are currently set to expire on Friday.