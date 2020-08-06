59 COVID-19 cases mark second-highest, single-day increase in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s total at 2,081. The new cases are the second-most reported in a single day. Spikes and lulls in new cases can be due to reporting lags from testing laboratories, public health officials have said.

The county estimates about 1,680 people are recovered from the coronavirus.

The latest COVID-19 related death brings the number of county residents who have died to 30. The most recent victim was in their 70s and was hospitalized when they died. The death was not associated with a congregate care facility.

At least 14 deaths in Catawba County are related to outbreaks in long-term living facilities. Nine were at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont, and five are related to the outbreak at Trinity Ridge senior living.

Burke County has 1,698 cases as of Wednesday and 1,268 are recovered. Ten people are hospitalized and 28 people have died.

In Alexander County, 272 cases have been reported and 241 of those are recovered, leaving 29 active cases as of Monday. Three people are hospitalized and two people have died.