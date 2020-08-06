You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
59 COVID-19 cases mark second-highest, single-day increase in Catawba County
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19

59 COVID-19 cases mark second-highest, single-day increase in Catawba County

Only $5 for 5 months
N2005P70002H.jpg

Catawba County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s total at 2,081. The new cases are the second-most reported in a single day. Spikes and lulls in new cases can be due to reporting lags from testing laboratories, public health officials have said.

The county estimates about 1,680 people are recovered from the coronavirus. 

The latest COVID-19 related death brings the number of county residents who have died to 30. The most recent victim was in their 70s and was hospitalized when they died. The death was not associated with a congregate care facility.

At least 14 deaths in Catawba County are related to outbreaks in long-term living facilities. Nine were at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont, and five are related to the outbreak at Trinity Ridge senior living.

Burke County has 1,698 cases as of Wednesday and 1,268 are recovered. Ten people are hospitalized and 28 people have died.

In Alexander County, 272 cases have been reported and 241 of those are recovered, leaving 29 active cases as of Monday. Three people are hospitalized and two people have died.

Caldwell County has 1,175 confirmed cases, 514 of which are recovered and 646 are active, as of Wednesday. The county has seen 15 COVID-19 related deaths and 21 people hospitalized.

North Carolina saw 1,979 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 131,267. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,147 people were hospitalized with the virus and there have been 2,092 deaths statewide.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

59 new cases

2,081 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,679 people recovered

Burke County

18 new cases

1,698 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

1,268 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

272 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

241 people recovered

Caldwell County

30 new cases

1,175 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

15 total deaths

514 people recovered

North Carolina

1,979 new cases

131,267 total cases

1,147 patients hospitalized

2,092 total deaths

105,093 people recovered

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News