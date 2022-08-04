 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

575 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, 1 new death

  • Updated
  • 0
080522-hdr-news-covid19-p1

COVID-19 testing at Catawba County Public Health is run Tuesdays and Fridays.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

COVID-19 cases rose again in Catawba County as the BA.5 variant continues to spread.

There were 575 new cases reported the week of July 24-30, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It was the third week in a row to see over 500 new cases.

About 20% of the new cases were reinfections, people who had COVID-19 previously.

There have been 52,576 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

One new death was reported in the past week. There have been 621 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

With high cases in recent weeks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Catawba County as a community with a high transmission level. The classification is based on hospital use levels and new COVID-19 cases. More than half of all counties in North Carolina are high transmission areas.

People are also reading…

Over seven days, from July 26 to Aug. 1, 28 more county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. About 9% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, according to the CDC.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 91,270 people. About 47,650 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases surpassed 3 million and 25,687 people have died. Data shows 1,263 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of July 24-30 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

52,576 total cases

621 deaths

91,270 vaccinated

Burke County

27,325 total cases

340 deaths

44,711 vaccinated

Caldwell County

24,713 total cases

315 deaths

41,420 vaccinated

Alexander County

11,183 total cases

145 deaths

17,852 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,016,395 total cases

1,263 hospitalized

25,687 deaths

2,934,425 recovered

6,996,078 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones' lawyer mistakenly sent two years of texts to Sandy Hook parent's lawyers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert