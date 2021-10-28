 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
55-year-old Hickory man dies in two-vehicle wreck on NC 127
0 Comments
alert top story

55-year-old Hickory man dies in two-vehicle wreck on NC 127

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
image0.jpeg

The N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated a wreck on N.C. 127 on Wednesday evening.

 Photo courtesy Dave Faherty, WSOCTV

A Hickory man died in a wreck on N.C. 127 near Dwayne Starnes Drive at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

James Nelson Poovey Jr., 55, of Hickory was driving north on the highway in a 1999 Mercedes Benz E300 when he drove left of the center and collided with a southbound 2018 Hyundai Elantra, a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Poovey died on the scene. The driver of the Hyundai, Hannah Ollis, 19, of Granite Falls, was injured in the crash, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigating troopers said Poovey was not wearing his seatbelt.

The Mountain View Fire Department assisted with detouring traffic in the area as N.C. 127 was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"Russian Hulk" sets world record hauling 58 tons of trucks and buses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert