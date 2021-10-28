55-year-old Hickory man dies in two-vehicle wreck on NC 127

A Hickory man died in a wreck on N.C. 127 near Dwayne Starnes Drive at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
James Nelson Poovey Jr., 55, of Hickory was driving north on the highway in a 1999 Mercedes Benz E300 when he drove left of the center and collided with a southbound 2018 Hyundai Elantra, a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
Poovey died on the scene. The driver of the Hyundai, Hannah Ollis, 19, of Granite Falls, was injured in the crash, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Investigating troopers said Poovey was not wearing his seatbelt.
The Mountain View Fire Department assisted with detouring traffic in the area as N.C. 127 was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.
